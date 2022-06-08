"DND. On national duty" - Shreyas Iyer shifts focus to T20I series vs South Africa

After his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Shreyas Iyer has shifted his focus to the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the season opener on Thursday, June 9.

Team India had a couple of intense training sessions under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid. They will hope to set the record straight from the first match itself.

Iyer, who has had a few good sessions with the bat in the nets, shared a couple of pictures on his social media handles, captioning the posts:

"DND. On national duty."

In the absence of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, the 27-year-old is expected to play an integral role in the middle-order.

The right-handed batter has had a good IPL 2022 season, scoring 401 runs in 14 games at an average of over 30, including three half-centuries.

Shreyas Iyer will be keen to cash in on this opportunity to stake a claim in the T20 World Cup squad, scheduled to take place in Australia later this year.

Shreyas Iyer 191 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20I cricket

The Mumbai cricketer is on the cusp of a massive record ahead of the T20Is against the Proteas. Iyer is 191 runs away from becoming the eighth Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in men's T20I cricket.

He will join an elite list that includes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh.

Iyer has a chance of becoming the third-fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in T20I cricket. Kohli currently leads the chart, having achieved the feat in 29 games. Rahul and Rohit have reached the landmark in 32 and 47 matches respectively.

Shreyas currently has 809 runs from 36 matches at an average of 36.77.

