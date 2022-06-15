"I am grateful to be on Chahal TV" - Ruturaj Gaikwad to Yuzvendra Chahal after maiden T20I fifty in 3rd IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad had a bit of pressure on him to perform going into the third T20I against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. But the 25-year-old showed his class and scored his maiden T20I fifty (57 off 35) to help India win the game comprehensively.

The BCCI often uploads the segment 'Chahal TV' on their website, where leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal interviews his teammates and has a fun chat. Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that he always wanted to feature on the show and he is happy to have finally made it.

Gaikwad also opened up on how both him and Ishan Kishan planned to play the powerplay. He said:

"The wicket was a bit sticky in the beginning. So for the first 2-3 overs we were keen on not losing wickets and at the backend of the powerplay we planned to maximize. Thankfully it worked out for me and Ishan, and I am grateful to be here on Chahal TV."

Ruturaj Gaikwad on smashing five boundaries off Norje's over

India got off to a cautious start in the third T20I against South Africa, scoring 28 runs in their first four overs. But they also did not lose any wickets and Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that he wanted to make full use of Anrich Nortje's over, the fifth of the innings.

The 25-year-old smashed five consecutive boundaries in that over and ensured India got the push they needed in the powerplay. Gaikwad stated:

"That (Nortje over) was the fifth over of the powerplay and as I said we wanted to maximize and get as many runs as possible. I just kept on taking my chances and didn't think that we have 10 runs in the over already so I should stop. I was clear that if it is in my zone I will go for it. So I had that aggressive mindset."

India will be buoyed by the fact that the same team that lost the first two T20Is came back to thump the visitors by 48 runs last night. They will now look to level the series in the fourth match on Friday (June 17).

