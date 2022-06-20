"Ishan Kishan has pipped Ruturaj Gaikwad for the spot of the third opener for the T20 World Cup" - Wasim Jaffer after IND vs SA T20Is

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes Ishan Kishan has improved his chances of making it to the T20 World Cup squad after the series against South Africa.

Kishan came up with some consistent performances against the Proteas. In five innings, the 23-year-old scored a staggering 206 runs at an average of 41.20, with two half-centuries and a fantastic strike rate of 150.36. The intent with which he played, in particular, impressed Wasim Jaffer.

Jaffer also pointed out that if KL Rahul continues to remain injured, Ruturaj Gaikwad may get a longer rope and possibly the place of the backup opener. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he said:

"I think Ishan Kishan, based on this series, has pipped Ruturaj Gaikwad for the spot of the third opener for the T20 World Cup. But since KL Rahul is injured, Gaikwad might get the nod for the third opener. He definitely has the talent and the potential and has shown it in some games. He does lack consistency but doesn't lack talent and potential."

Rishabh Pant being in playing XI might be difficult: Wasim Jaffer

India's captain for the T20I series, Rishabh Pant, had a horrible series with the bat. He consistently got out to the off-side strap and failed to maintain a good strike rate.

With Dinesh Karthik firing on all cylinders, Wasim Jaffer feels Pant might not make it to the T20 World Cup XI. He opined:

"He (Rishabh Pant) will definitely be in the squad. But in today's date, him being in the playing XI might be difficult. Don't think that he won't be in the squad."

Jaffer was highly impressed with the way Karthik grabbed his opportunity. He believes the Tamil Nadu glovesman is arguably one of the best finishers in the country at the moment. Jaffer added:

"(On whether Dinesh Karthik has been a big positive for Team India) Certainly no doubt about it. Even in IPL he performed incredibly well and it was good to see him replicate it in this series."

Pant will likely get a few more chances to prove his mettle in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. But if he fails to improve his form, he could be benched at the showpiece event.

