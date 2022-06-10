"It was a call that was in your hands" - Zaheer Khan on Rishabh Pant not giving Yuzvendra Chahal his full quota of overs in 1st T20I vs SA

Zaheer Khan recently suggested that stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant erred tactically by not giving Yuzvendra Chahal his full quota of four overs in the T20I series opener against South Africa on Thursday.

Speaking on Cricbuzz after India's seven-wicket loss to South Africa, Zaheer Khan stated that Chahal could have tilted the game in the favour of the hosts. He opined that the crafty leg-spinner might have provided a crucial breakthrough towards the second half of the run chase.

The former cricketer pointed out that Chahal has the ability to bounce back after a couple of costly overs. This is why he feels that Pant should have tossed the ball to him when David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen were taking the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

Zaheer Khan said:

"Not using Yuzdendra Chahal's full quota of overs is definitely something that Rishabh Pant will look at and the team management will also have conversations around that. We have seen him do that. We've seen Chahal have a tough day, but he has the ability to come back and give that breakthrough."

He added:

"India team had to bring the next batter in to win the game. It was a call that was in your hands. Maybe Axar Patel's last over may have given Pant the signal that spin is not an option right now. But Chahal's ability is greater than that."

The 2011 World Cup winner further added that the Indian bowlers weren't able to put pressure on the South African batters after the 10-over mark. He mentioned that the visitors didn't let the required run-rate climb during the critical juncture, which made the run chase easy.

Zaheer Khan explained:

"South Africa had a required run rate of 12.50 at the 10-over mark. We were expecting that to climb in the latter stages. When the required run rate goes to 14-15, those kinds of things spring wickets and build pressure. But the Indian bowlers were not able to do that."

India managed to register an imposing total of 211 after being asked to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. However, South Africa were able to chase down the stiff target with five balls to spare, thanks to David Miller (64*) and Rassie van der Dussen's (75*) heroics with the bat.

"There is a strong contender now for this Indian team" - Zaheer Khan on South Africa's decisive win

The 43-year-old added that it seemed like Team India would dominate the five-match T20I series after their wonderful batting display in the first innings. Highlighting South Africa's spirited performance, he stated that it now seems like it is going to be a closely fought battle between the two sides.

He said:

"It has been a phenomenal start to the series and the series has certainly come alive. There is a strong contender now for this Indian team. The contest between bat and ball is going to be superb. This match has set the tone for this series. We have to see how the Indian team responds."

Zaheer Khan added:

"After the first innings, you were feeling that this is again going to be that kind of a series where SA will lose hope and maybe their record of not losing a series in India is going to be challenged pretty easily."

India and South Africa will resume their battle on Sunday, June 12. The teams will lock horns in the 2nd T20I of the series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

