IND vs SA 2022: Keshav Maharaj visits Sree  Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram; wishes fans a happy Navratri

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj visited the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Monday (September 26) ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against India.

The cricketer shared a picture through an Instagram story and wished his fans a happy Navratri. The nine-day-long auspicious festival began on Monday and is being celebrated across the country with great zeal.

Maharaj posted on Instagram:

Screenshot of Maharaj's Instagram story.

Maharaj is of Indian origin and his forefathers were from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The 32-year-old made his debut for South Africa in November of 2016 and has become an integral part of the Proteas team across all three formats.

Keshav Maharaj will be in action in the limited-overs series against India

The South African team will lock horns with hosts India in three T20Is and as many ODIs in September and October. The first T20I fixture of the rubber will be played on Wednesday (September 28) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Maharaj is a part of South Africa's squad for both assignments. The visitors will want to come up with a dominant performance against the in-form Men in Blue as they look to gain some momentum for the all-important T20 World Cup 2022.

The Temba Bavuma-led side will travel directly to Australia for the marquee event after the completion of the six white-ball games in India. Here's South Africa's squad for their tour of India:

T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

