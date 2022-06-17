"Pant's lack of runs a worry, Shreyas feeling pressure"- Sanjay Manjrekar ahead of India 4th T20I vs SA

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his concern over the form of Indian captain Rishabh Pant as well as Shreyas Iyer. Pant hasn't quite achieved the same heights in T20Is for India that he has achieved in Tests.

Even after 40 innings, his strike rate is just above 126 and averages just a tad over 23. Manjrekar feels the 24-year-old might need to get among the runs quickly with the T20 World Cup less than six months away.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Sanjay Manjrekar also spoke about the pressure Iyer might be under, given the fact that the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli will inevitably return to the side. He said:

"India didn't get enough runs in Vizag, bowlers saved the night. Pant's lack of runs is a worry. Shreyas Iyer might be getting a bit bogged down with several other batters breathing down his neck, he might be feeling the pressure."

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar

#INDvsSAT20 Like he does in Tests may be Pant could try and bat in ‘Sukoon’ in T20s too. SR will never be an issue with him. Like he does in Tests may be Pant could try and bat in ‘Sukoon’ in T20s too. SR will never be an issue with him.#INDvsSAT20

The pitch at Vizag suited Indian bowlers: Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar believes the slow pitch in the third T20I between India and South Africa at Visakhapatnam (Vizag) brought the Indian slower bowlers into the game.

The trio of Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel and Harshal Patel picked up a staggering eight wickets between them and gave away just 73 runs in their combined 12 overs.

On this, Sanjay Manjrekar stated:

"Just in the nick of time, India snatched a win to stay alive in this five-match T20I series. Fortune too smiled on the Indian team and that was in the shape of the pitch that was served in Vizag.

"It was a rough pitch, which meant that it suited the game-changing bowlers in the Indian team, the two spinners and Harshal Patel, who clinches the big moments with his go-to delivery, the slower ball."

The fourth India-South Africa T20I will take place tonight at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The Men in Blue currently trail the Proteas 2-1 and will be looking to make a comeback.

The Rajkot pitch has traditionally been a batting paradise and a high-scoring game might be on the cards tonight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far