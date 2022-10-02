IND vs SA 2022: Play interrupted as snake enters the field during India's batting in 2nd T20I [Watch] 

In a bizarre turn of events, a snake interrupted the second T20I between India and South Africa on Sunday, October 2, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

After the seventh over of the Indian innings, a couple of South African fielders sighted a snake crawling on the field and informed the on-field officials about it. The ground staff rushed in with the necessary equipment and quickly removed the reptile.

An unofficial drinks break was taken at that juncture. However, the game wasn't interrupted for long, and the match resumed after a few minutes. Watch the video of the unusual incident below:

Notably, Assam, like other North Eastern parts of the country, has a lot of snakes and snake sightings have been a common phenomenon in the region.

Meanwhile, the ongoing second T20I of the series is of utmost important for the Proteas. Having lost the opening encounter by eight wickets, a win is must for the visitors in order to stay afloat in the series.

India off to a flying start in second T20I against South Africa

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first on the surface. Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul looked in brilliant touch, making the most of the powerplay overs by scoring some quick runs.

The two batters stitched together a scintillating partnership of 96 runs off just 56 deliveries to provide the Men in Blue with an ideal platform in the encounter. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 47 (37 balls), while Rahul struck a fine half-century before being dismissed for 57 (28 balls).

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took the wickets of both the set batters to bring South Africa back into the game after India's early blitz.

Sharma was the first to depart in the 10th over. Rahul returned to the pavilion soon after, falling to Maharaj in the 12th over.

