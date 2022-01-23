De Kock slams ton as South Africa post 287 in 3rd ODI against India

Quinton de Kock smashed 124 as South Africa put up 287 in the third ODI against India in Cape Town on Sunday.

India sent the Proteas into bat after winning the toss, and De Kock lifted the hosts after a poor start. They were 70 for 3 in the 13th over, but a fourth-wicket stand of 144 between the wicketkeeper-batter and Rassie van der Dussen (52) gave South Africa momentum.

De Kock struck 12 fours and two sixes in his 130-ball knock as he continued his great form with the willow. The left-hander eased to his fifty off 59 balls without any trouble. A couple of overs later, he smacked off-spinner Jayant Yadav (0/53) for a six and a four.

He reached 99 by swatting Prasidh Krishna (3-59) for a six off a free-hit down the ground. The left-hander raised his 17th ODI hundred by driving part-time leg-spinner Shreyas Iyer for a couple. His fine knock ended when he pulled a short ball from Jasprit Bumrah (2-52) to deep square leg, where Shikhar Dhawan took a calm catch.

At the other end, Van der Dussen also looked in great touch, although he had luck on his side, as Rishabh Pant dropped him twice. On 12, the batter tried to steer Yadav towards third man, but only managed an edge that the keeper failed to hold on to.

He found rhythm with a couple of well-timed boundaries against the spinners. Van der Dussen offered another chance on 48, attempting a reverse-sweep off Yadav, but Pant failed to latch on to that. It needed a brilliant diving catch from Shreyas Iyer in the deep to end the in-form South African batter’s knock.

Andile Phehlukwayo was run out for four, courtesy some sharp fielding from Shreyas Iyer again. India reduced the hosts to 228 for 6 in the 41st over before David Miller (39) and Dwaine Pretorius (20) lifted the hosts again. A couple of excellent overs from Jasprit Bumrah and Krishna kept South Africa to under 300 as the hosts were all out in the 50th over.

Deepak Chahar strikes before Quinton De Kock ton lifts South Africa

India got off to an impressive start courtesy Deepak Chahar, who had Janneman Malan (1) caught behind with a full delivery that swung away. KL Rahul then took out his opposite number with a direct hit. Temba Bavuma (8) chipped one towards mid-off and set off, but couldn’t beat Rahul’s throw.

Chahar had his second when Aiden Markram (15) miscued a short ball to deep midwicket where substitute Ruturaj Gaikwad took a nervous catch. The ball almost popped out of his hand, but he managed to hold on.

At 70 for 3, India were in the game, but, like in the first two ODIs, they failed to seize the initiative. They came back well to restrict South Africa to 287, but it remains to be seen if that would be enough.

