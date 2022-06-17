"It is not like we have decided to play reckless cricket" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on Team India's aggressive mindset

Young Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has asserted that while the think tank has decided to adopt an aggressive approach, it doesn’t mean that they will go out and play reckless cricket. The 25-year-old stated that being positive is the team’s strength and they would continue to play in the same mode.

India are taking on South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. The Proteas have won the toss yet again and have decided to bowl first once again.

Speaking ahead of the game, Gaikwad shed light on what being aggressive means to Team India. In a video shared on bcci.tv, he said:

“The aggressive mindset that we as a team and management have tried to apply, there are not many changes needed for it. As a group, we back our strengths. If the ball is in your strong area, then you go for it, even if it is ball one, and you keep continuing from there. At the same time. It is not like we have decided to play reckless cricket or play any shot to any delivery. Being positive is our strength and we back it.”

BCCI @BCCI Toss Update



South Africa have elected to bowl against



Follow the match bit.ly/INDvSA-4THT20I



#INDvSA | @Paytm Toss UpdateSouth Africa have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨South Africa have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvSA-4THT20I #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/2gR3HYGQiG

Having lost the first two T20Is against the Proteas, India fought back to claim the third match in Vizag by 48 runs and thus keep their hopes of winning the five-match series alive.

“When you move to a higher level, you have to improve in certain areas” - Ruturaj Gaikwad

According to some experts, the Maharashtra batter seems to be playing more on the backfoot in recent matches. Asked if it is a fair assessment, the right-hander responded:

“I won’t call it a change, but when you move to a higher level like IPL or international cricket, you have to improve in certain areas. I am working hard on those areas, but it is not like my thought-process has changed or I am playing more off the backfoot.”

After struggling in the first couple of matches, Gaikwad registered his maiden T20I fifty in the third game of the series in Vizag. Sharing his views on the knock, the youngster said:

“I think the wicket was good. The ball wasn’t swinging or seaming. We wanted to give the team a good start in the first 2-3 overs and then capitalize on it. The progression of that innings was really good.”

The Rajkot match is Gaikwad’s seventh T20I for India. In six games, he has scored 120 runs at an average of 20 and a strike rate of 133.33.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far