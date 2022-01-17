"He might have been feeling suffocated" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli's decision to quit Team India's Test captaincy

Saba Karim feels Virat Kohli might have given up Team India's Test captaincy because he could be feeling suffocated due to what has happened over the last few months.

Kohli pre-announced his decision to step down as the Indian team's T20I skipper after the T20 World Cup 2021. The selectors then decided to remove him as ODI skipper and the Indian batting mainstay has now decided to relinquish the Test captaincy.

Reflecting on Virat Kohli's latest call during a discussion on India News, Saba Karim reckoned it could be because of the pressure mounting on him. He explained:

"It is very difficult to say what is the reason behind this. The picture we are getting to see in the last four-five months, it means the pressure was building on him. He might have been feeling suffocated because of which he might have ended his relationship with captaincy."

The former India selector highlighted that Kohli is always up for a fight and doesn't give up so easily. Karim elaborated:

"Virat Kohli is a person who doesn't take a step back from fighting. I agree India lost the Test series in South Africa, where they were expected to win, but he is always ready for such challenges. It is the first time he has taken such a decision on his own."

There is speculation doing the rounds for the reasons behind Virat Kohli's sudden decision to step down. While some feel it is to concentrate more on his batting, others reckon he might have preempted getting sacked as Test skipper because of the adverse result and the recent run-in with the BCCI.

"I didn't think so many changes will happen so soon" - Saba Karim on Virat Kohli no longer being captain in all three formats

Virat Kohli has an excellent overall record as a skipper in all three formats

Saba Karim was also asked about the drastic changes in Indian cricket in the last four months or so. He responded:

"I didn't think so many changes will happen so soon. The first setback was when Kohli himself decided that he will not do the T20 captaincy. We had spoken about the timing that time as well that the World Cup was about to happen and the team had been selected, for Kohli to take such a decision was extremely astonishing."

While acknowledging that both Virat Kohli and the selectors have had a role to play in these upheavals, the 54-year-old concluded by observing that the changes have been drastic. Karim said:

"The selectors then decided that Kohli will not remain the captain in ODI cricket as well. So too many changes have happened too quickly. The first change was initiated by Kohli himself but after that, the selectors have had a role in the change and in the end, again this personal decision from Kohli."

The sudden changes at the helm have taken everyone by surprise. Indian cricket fans will hope that the controversies are kept at bay and the focus is back on the field of play going forward.

