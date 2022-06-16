"The pitches won't be the kind that Chahal relishes" - Sanjay Manjrekar says Kuldeep Yadav has to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Kuldeep Yadav should be included in Team India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 as the pitches in Australia will not be to Yuzvendra Chahal's liking.

Kuldeep was part of the Men In Blue's original squad for the ongoing T20I series against South Africa but was subsequently ruled out due to injury. Chahal did not have a great time in the first two games of the series but bounced back brilliantly in the third T20I.

During an interaction on Sports 18, Sanjay Manjrekar was asked how Chahal, who had a fantastic outing in the last game, figures in the Indian team's plans going forward. He replied:

"He will be tested on those pitches in Australia, the pitches won't be the kind that Chahal relishes and that's why I believe Kuldeep Yadav has got to be a part of the squad. There will be bounce for his kind of a bowler."

The former Indian cricketer gave another reason for Kuldeep to be included in the World Cup squad. Manjrekar observed:

"The other thing is in a World Cup you play a different team every game, so there will come along teams who will not be so good against the kind of deception that a Kuldeep Yadav has."

Kuldeep has been out of favor for a spot in the Indian team for the last few years due to lack of form and injuries. However, he gave a few match-winning performances in IPL 2022 and threw his hat in the ring for India's T20 World Cup squad.

"A more reliable option than Kuldeep Yadav" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is [P/C: BCCI]

On the flip side, Sanjay Manjrekar also pointed out the area where Chahal scores over Kuldeep. He explained:

"Chahal's great strength is his temperament, the courage that he has despite getting hit. So big pressure game, he is one guy who is not going to be too tense and a more reliable option than Kuldeep Yadav."

The 56-year-old concluded by stating that although the pitches in Australia will not suit Chahal's bowling, he has other facets that work in his favor. Manjrekar observed:

"But if the pitch turns in Australia, then Chahal becomes your bowler but as I said before, a flat bouncy pitch is not a pitch Chahal will love to bowl on but he has got other factors to bring him in."

Kuldeep has picked up four wickets in the three T20Is he has played in Australia and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.50. Chahal has also snared four wickets in the three games he has played there but has conceded an average of 9.75 runs per over.

