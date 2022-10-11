IND vs SA 2022: "Shikhar Dhawan at the toss.." - Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls South African team for having 3 different captains in ODI series

Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme on social media on Tuesday, October 11, as South Africa used three different captains in as many matches in the ODI series against India.

Regular skipper Temba Bavuma led South Africa in the series opener. However, he missed the second fixture due to illness, and Keshav Maharaj was appointed the stand-in captain.

Interestingly, it was David Miller who walked out for the toss in the third and final ODI on Tuesday, with both Bavuma and Maharaj not a part of the playing XI. Jaffer trolled the visitors, summing up the entire captaincy situation.

Jaffer wrote on Twitter:

"Shikhar Dhawan at the toss with a different SA captain every game."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #INDvSA Shikhar Dhawan at the toss with a different SA captain every game Shikhar Dhawan at the toss with a different SA captain every game 😄 #INDvSA https://t.co/28iE883xSW

Incidentally, South Africa have become the first team in international cricket to have three different skippers in a three-match ODI series.

Both sides each have a win to their name, and the winner of the deciding contest in Delhi will win the rubber.

South Africa get off to a wobbly start in third ODI against India

Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The hosts got off to a brilliant start with the ball, picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Quinton de Kock was the first South African batter to depart. The southpaw got out to off-spinner Washington Sundar in the third over. Janneman Malan also returned to the pavilion soon after, falling to Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj struck again in his very next over, sending Reeza Hendricks back. The Proteas lost their fourth wicket in the 16th over. Shahbaz Ahmed sent Aiden Markram packing with a stunning delivery, helping India secure an upper-hand in the crucial encounter.

The onus is now on Henrich Klaasen and David Miller to steady the ship for their team. They need a big partnership at this juncture as they are reeling at 49/4, at the time of writing.

