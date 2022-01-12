I think South Africa are slightly ahead going into Day 2: Shaun Pollock

South Africa bowled India out for 223 on Day 1 of the third and final Test of the series in Cape Town. The Proteas then finished the day on 17/1, losing the wicket of Dean Elgar to Jasprit Bumrah.

Shaun Pollock believes South Africa - having successfully put the brakes on the Indian innings after a good start by the visitors - now have the upper hand going into Day 2.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Pollock said:

"I think South Africa are slightly ahead. I think they’ll be really happy at having bowled India out for 223. At one stage India were 90-odd with just two wickets down and Kohli was looking set. So they’ve pulled it back and got all 10 for 223."

He pointed out, however, that losing Elgar was a big blow for the hosts.

"The only blow for me, from a South African point of view would be Dean Elgar. He’s been a rock for them this series. Twice we’ve seen him dig in and get a really big score. I think that will be the only disappointment," Pollock added.

Pollock highlighted the Indian batters' underperformance, saying the proof of their 'loose' batting lay in the manner of their dismissals.

"When you look at the scorecard, you see 10 dismissals through being caught. And that tends to suggest they were maybe a bit loose at times. Also when you see 10s and 15s and 20s, you feel like you’ve done the hard work," Pollock said.

He went on to say that Kohli, who scored a gritty 79, laid down the template for how the others should have batted.

"At the Test level sometimes you can get out in those low scores just after a couple of deliveries, so once you’ve got over that initial phase, you do expect someone to really be able to grit it out and the way that Virat went about it was almost an example to the others," Pollock said.

Surprised India gave Umesh Yadav the new ball over Mohammed Shami: Shaun Pollock

Mohammed Shami, who has troubled South African opener Aiden Markram on multiple occasions in this series, was not given the new ball this time around. Instead, India opened the bowling with Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav, who came into the playing XI for the injured Mohammed Siraj. Shaun Pollock admitted he was surprised by this move.

"The surprise for me was that they gave Umesh the new ball. Not that he can’t have it. I’ve seen him swing the ball beautifully up front and I’ve seen him bowl some nice away-swingers in the time that I’ve watched him over the years. But Shami has got Markram out so many times and really asked so many questions of him in this series," Pollock said.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Proteas are 17/1 going into Day 2, with Aiden Markram (8*) and Keshav Maharaj (6*) at the crease.

Edited by Prem Deshpande