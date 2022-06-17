"Sunday ko mast naha dho ke aana!"- Fans thrilled about the decider as India thump South Africa by 82 runs in 4th T20I

Team India made a roaring comeback into the ongoing five-match series against South Africa. They managed to level it at 2-2 at Rajkot by beating the visitors comprehensively on June 17. Chasing 170 runs to win, the Proteas were bundled out for just 87, which is their lowest T20I score.

Avesh Khan, who found it very difficult to pick up a wicket in the first three games, bagged sensational figures of 4/18. Other bowlers also stepped in and gave a complete team effort to thump South Africa. Dinesh Karthik won the Man of the Match award in T20I after 16 long years for his brilliant fifty.

Fans on Twitter hailed the Indian team for showing incredible courage in their last two games. They also applauded the team management for sticking with the same XI despite the two losses.

Every single player who contributed to the team's win was hailed by the fans. Some fans also felt that South Africa's weak batting was finally exposed as they played with a batter short throughout the series. Here are some of the reactions:

Vinesh Prabhu @vlp1994



KOHLI KA PANKHA HUN KOI PROBLEM HUH?!🤬 @Khemansingla 🥵 He is back to lift it again! This time in Australia



Dk supremacy This walk is not just to the dressing room!!! This walk will decide the fate of T20 world cup trophy!!!! One of the best finsiher is back at hunt!🥵 He is back to lift it again! This time in AustraliaDk supremacy This walk is not just to the dressing room!!! This walk will decide the fate of T20 world cup trophy!!!! One of the best finsiher is back at hunt! 🔥🥵 He is back to lift it again! This time in Australia 🌏 🔥❤️ Dk supremacy https://t.co/LjdMV6mq83

Ishan Kishan @ishankishan51 All to play for in Bengaluru Solid winAll to play for in Bengaluru Solid win 🇮🇳 All to play for in Bengaluru https://t.co/PboDzYE0nw

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Previous oldest was Rohit Sharma at the age of 34y 216d in 2021.

#INDvSA Dinesh Karthik at the age of 37 is the oldest Indian to win Player of the Match Award in men's T20Is. The first to win it after the age of 35.Previous oldest was Rohit Sharma at the age of 34y 216d in 2021. Dinesh Karthik at the age of 37 is the oldest Indian to win Player of the Match Award in men's T20Is. The first to win it after the age of 35.Previous oldest was Rohit Sharma at the age of 34y 216d in 2021.#INDvSA

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Jasprit bumrah and Harshal Patel together in world cup 🥵 Jasprit bumrah and Harshal Patel together in world cup 🥵🔥🔥

Prithvi @Puneite_ India have played 16 bilateral t20 series at home ( series with 3 or more games)

Lost only 1. Vs SA in 2015. India have played 16 bilateral t20 series at home ( series with 3 or more games) Lost only 1. Vs SA in 2015.

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Concussion pe concussion

But most important thing is that India denied the dynamic duo to fire. The way Harshal, Axar, Chahal, Avesh bowled in the middle overs to create pressure & get wickets was plan executed well. Concussion pe concussion But most important thing is that India denied the dynamic duo to fire. The way Harshal, Axar, Chahal, Avesh bowled in the middle overs to create pressure & get wickets was plan executed well.

KASHISH @crickashish217 Damn..India won by 82?? Damn..India won by 82?? 😳😳

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 My Dino, you superstar Bengaluru up next. Massive winMy Dino, you superstarBengaluru up next. Massive win 🇮🇳 My Dino, you superstar 👏 Bengaluru up next. https://t.co/GmNRCSU1Ak

Akshat @AkshatOM10



Seal the series at Bangaluru Vande mataram, proud of you boys.Seal the series at Bangaluru Vande mataram, proud of you boys.Seal the series at Bangaluru 🇮🇳 https://t.co/wqRyPovjCC

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Avesh Khan said, "I want to dedicate my performance tonight to my father. It's his birthday today". Avesh Khan said, "I want to dedicate my performance tonight to my father. It's his birthday today".

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sunil Gavaskar said "Massive credit to the captain Pant, coach Dravid and management - after 0-2 down and making a comeback is not easy". Sunil Gavaskar said "Massive credit to the captain Pant, coach Dravid and management - after 0-2 down and making a comeback is not easy".

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Expecting Bengaluru crowd to go berserk for DK on Sunday! Expecting Bengaluru crowd to go berserk for DK on Sunday!

🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 @mee23_1



India won by 82 runs and levelled the series !!



#INDvSA Since Bavuma Couldn't bat due to injury therefore it was declared that South Africa got all out for 87 .India won by 82 runs and levelled the series !! Since Bavuma Couldn't bat due to injury therefore it was declared that South Africa got all out for 87 .🇮🇳 India won by 82 runs and levelled the series !! 😍😁#INDvSA https://t.co/rpRmm2ZpdN

Binaisha M. Surti @bmsurti11 #Cricket India’s bowling aced to perfection! Top class and fiery spells from the entire bowling unit especially Avesh . Hats off to Hardik and DK for giving India that added boost of runs, a crucial partnership is always so valuable in the end! Hats off men in blue #INDvSA India’s bowling aced to perfection! Top class and fiery spells from the entire bowling unit especially Avesh . Hats off to Hardik and DK for giving India that added boost of runs, a crucial partnership is always so valuable in the end! Hats off men in blue #INDvSA #Cricket

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Good bowling changes by Pant today. Didn't make the mistakes that he did in the first 2 games.



And more importantly, bowlers backed him too on pitches which had something for everyone. Good bowling changes by Pant today. Didn't make the mistakes that he did in the first 2 games.And more importantly, bowlers backed him too on pitches which had something for everyone.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill SA got away with their lack of batting depth in the first 2 matches, but going in with just 5 batters is never sustainable, even if you use one of your bowling all rounders as a pinch hitter/blocker. It's a very flawed XI. SA got away with their lack of batting depth in the first 2 matches, but going in with just 5 batters is never sustainable, even if you use one of your bowling all rounders as a pinch hitter/blocker. It's a very flawed XI.

Vighnesh17 @VighneshMenon

#INDvSA The comeback is on ladssss The comeback is on ladssss #INDvSA

Archer @poserarcher Pant's captaincy hasn't been bad today. Excellent field placements Pant's captaincy hasn't been bad today. Excellent field placements

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33

All down to our to Bengaluru



Hardik-Dinesh partnership with DK’s finishing turned out crucial on this pitch

Bowlers took time but consecutive success, quality! A revival! A great fight back by Indian team to hit the equaliser & force a decider, from being down 0-2 to 2-2All down to ourto BengaluruHardik-Dinesh partnership with DK’s finishing turned out crucial on this pitchBowlers took time but consecutive success, quality! A revival! A great fight back by Indian team to hit the equaliser & force a decider, from being down 0-2 to 2-2All down to our ✈️ to BengaluruHardik-Dinesh partnership with DK’s finishing turned out crucial on this pitchBowlers took time but consecutive success, quality!

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 Huge credit to the thinktank. Ruturaj Gaikwad was backed despite not able to buy a run, and he won India the 3rd T20I. Avesh Khan was backed despite not able to scalp a single wicket, and he won India the 4th T20I. #INDvsSA Huge credit to the thinktank. Ruturaj Gaikwad was backed despite not able to buy a run, and he won India the 3rd T20I. Avesh Khan was backed despite not able to scalp a single wicket, and he won India the 4th T20I. #INDvsSA

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit 🏽 Well played Team India and all the very best for the final match on Sunday. Well played Team India and all the very best for the final match on Sunday. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 https://t.co/Pb1aIMvEaZ

Sam 🏏⚽️🏈 @sammy5456 South Africa might still go on to win this series, but there will be more questions than answers. Some of the team selections, batting lineups and approach has been haphazard to say the least. South Africa might still go on to win this series, but there will be more questions than answers. Some of the team selections, batting lineups and approach has been haphazard to say the least. 😞

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Finally, this South Africa played like they should with that batting lineup it was surprising to see them win the first two matches. Sending Pretorius at 3 just to stretch the batting order won't always work. Finally, this South Africa played like they should with that batting lineup it was surprising to see them win the first two matches. Sending Pretorius at 3 just to stretch the batting order won't always work.

Varnata @VarnataSingh



It is going be the loudest cheeeer! And Bengaluru is ready!

Can’t wait to see you walk out on the field



Bring it on DK! DK! DK! DK!



#INDvSA @DineshKarthik in Bengaluru….It is going be the loudest cheeeer! And Bengaluru is ready!Can’t wait to see you walk out on the fieldBring it on DK! DK! DK! DK! @DineshKarthik in Bengaluru….🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥It is going be the loudest cheeeer! And Bengaluru is ready! Can’t wait to see you walk out on the field 😍Bring it on DK! DK! DK! DK! #INDvSA

Srini @softsignalout There is no way team india should take the field in T20 World Cup with out Avesh Khan.Again my opinion.Everyone will have their opinion as well. There is no way team india should take the field in T20 World Cup with out Avesh Khan.Again my opinion.Everyone will have their opinion as well.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill What DK has spoken here about being secure in the setup and not being worried about the results is something which is great to know about this think tank. One may or may not always agree with their strategies, but it's important that the TM has conviction in their strategies. What DK has spoken here about being secure in the setup and not being worried about the results is something which is great to know about this think tank. One may or may not always agree with their strategies, but it's important that the TM has conviction in their strategies. https://t.co/37Hx0vAGea

Indian bowlers simply gave nothing away

The Men in Blue got off to a good start as they kept things tight. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma retired hurt and things turned in India's favour when Quinton de Kock was run-out.

South Africa never really got going in the chase. Whenever there looked to be a partnership developing, someone or the other from the hosts stepped up and provided the breakthrough.

Avesh picked up three wickets in an over to push the Proteas completely on the backfoot. Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel got enough turn and grip from the pitch as they caused damage in the middle-overs. When Harshal Patel cleaned up David Miller, it was probably the final nail in their coffin.

The hosts will take great confidence from this win and will be pumped up for the series decider in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 19. The Proteas might have to find a way to play an extra batter without compromising much on their bowling.

