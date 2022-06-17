"Sunday ko mast naha dho ke aana!"- Fans thrilled about the decider as India thump South Africa by 82 runs in 4th T20I

Team India made a roaring comeback into the ongoing five-match series against South Africa. They managed to level it at 2-2 at Rajkot by beating the visitors comprehensively on June 17. Chasing 170 runs to win, the Proteas were bundled out for just 87, which is their lowest T20I score.
Avesh Khan, who found it very difficult to pick up a wicket in the first three games, bagged sensational figures of 4/18. Other bowlers also stepped in and gave a complete team effort to thump South Africa. Dinesh Karthik won the Man of the Match award in T20I after 16 long years for his brilliant fifty.
Fans on Twitter hailed the Indian team for showing incredible courage in their last two games. They also applauded the team management for sticking with the same XI despite the two losses.
Every single player who contributed to the team's win was hailed by the fans. Some fans also felt that South Africa's weak batting was finally exposed as they played with a batter short throughout the series. Here are some of the reactions:
Indian bowlers simply gave nothing away
The Men in Blue got off to a good start as they kept things tight. Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma retired hurt and things turned in India's favour when Quinton de Kock was run-out.
South Africa never really got going in the chase. Whenever there looked to be a partnership developing, someone or the other from the hosts stepped up and provided the breakthrough.
Avesh picked up three wickets in an over to push the Proteas completely on the backfoot. Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel got enough turn and grip from the pitch as they caused damage in the middle-overs. When Harshal Patel cleaned up David Miller, it was probably the final nail in their coffin.
The hosts will take great confidence from this win and will be pumped up for the series decider in Bengaluru on Sunday, June 19. The Proteas might have to find a way to play an extra batter without compromising much on their bowling.