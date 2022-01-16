×
"It's been a fantastic relationship over the years" - Sunil Gavaskar on the 30 years of friendship between India and South Africa

Cricket South Africa released a video to celebrate 30 years of friendship with the BCCI.
Sooryanarayanan Sesha
ANALYST
Modified Jan 16, 2022 08:32 PM IST
News

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged and celebrated three decades of friendship between India and South Africa in the cricketing world. Gavaskar lavished praise on the wonderful relationship between the two cricketing nations while also commending the quality of cricket.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) released a video on Twitter commemorating 30 years of friendship with the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI). Sunil Gavaskar acknowledged the 'fantastic relationship' between the two nations in the cricketing landscape.

"Some cracking matches between the two" - Sunil Gavaskar on the India-South Africa relationship

Sunil Gavaskar reminded that India was the first team to tour South Africa since their readmission to the sport. He also stated that the games between the two have been cracking.

Gavaskar said:

"It's 30 years since India first came down here and it's been a fantastic relationship between India and South Africa over the years. India was the first team to come down to South Africa for a Test series and thereafter there (have been) some cracking good matches between the two."

Gavaskar also wished for the friendship between the two nations to continue forever.

"These 30 years have been one of friendship and may this friendship continue long and long forever", said Gavaskar.
It has been a wonderful 30 years of celebrating Friendship through Cricket with @BCCI 🤝 #BePartOfIt https://t.co/GW3eocvmzC

South Africa beat India 2-1 in the Test series

South Africa with the Freedom Trophy.
South Africa with the Freedom Trophy.

South Africa, led by Dean Elgar, clinched the Freedom Trophy by beating India 2-1 in the three-match Test series on January 14. Having gone 1-0 down early on, the hosts bounced back to win the series 2-1.

Batter Keegan Petersen was declared the Player of the Series. Petersen tallied 276 runs at an average of 46.00 and was the highest run-getter in a series that was largely dominated by bowlers.

Following the conclusion of the series, Virat Kohli announced his resignation from the post of India's Test captain.

