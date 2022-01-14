"Both Pujara and Rahane will probably be dropped from the team for the Sri Lanka series" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane might lose their places in the Indian Test team for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Pujara and Rahane have endured a prolonged lean run with the bat. The two veteran batters were also found wanting during the Test series against South Africa, with both crossing the 50-run mark just once in six innings apiece.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar was asked about Rahane's place in the Indian team going forward. He responded:

"Not only Rahane but the way Shreyas Iyer scored a century in his debut match against New Zealand, I feel two places might become vacant. Both Pujara and Rahane will probably be dropped from the team for the Sri Lanka series."

The former India skipper reckons Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer will replace the misfiring duo in the playing XI. Gavaskar observed:

"Iyer and Vihari will both play, we will have to see who will play at No. 3, whether Hanuma Vihari will take Pujara's place and Shreyas Iyer will take Rahane's place at No. 5. But I feel two changes will be there against Sri Lanka and these will be the two changes."

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets It will be harsh on Shreyas and Gill if India continue to keep their faith in Pujara and Rahane for the Sri Lanka series. If the rope is still long, time to take a knife and cut it. Time to rebuild. It will be harsh on Shreyas and Gill if India continue to keep their faith in Pujara and Rahane for the Sri Lanka series. If the rope is still long, time to take a knife and cut it. Time to rebuild.

Vihari and Iyer have already thrown their hats in the ring with decent recent performances. While the former played fighting knocks against the Proteas at the Wanderers, the latter smashed a century on debut against the Kiwis.

"This is a very good opportunity to give chances to the youngsters" - Sunil Gavaskar

Hanuma Vihari looked comfortable in the middle at the Wanderers

Sunil Gavaskar believes that the likes of Iyer, Vihari and Shubman Gill would have also found it difficult on the bouncy South African pitches. He elaborated:

"If you are thinking about the future, this is a very good opportunity to give chances to the youngsters on the home pitches against Sri Lanka. If Shreyas Iyer, Gill or Vihari had played on these pitches, they would have also faced difficulties."

While acknowledging that Vihari gave a decent account of himself in the New Year's Test, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that it would be beneficial to give chances to the youngsters on home tracks. Gavaskar explained:

"Vihari played a very good knock at the Wanderers but the pitch here or the one at Centurion, the sort of bounce that has been there, any batter could have difficulty. So if you want to carry them ahead for Test matches, it would be good to give them chances on home pitches."

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "I would not give Ajinkya Rahane another Innings. Cheteshwar Pujara has a stronger case in my book." - Sanjay Manjrekar (On ESPNcricinfo) "I would not give Ajinkya Rahane another Innings. Cheteshwar Pujara has a stronger case in my book." - Sanjay Manjrekar (On ESPNcricinfo)

Also Read Article Continues below

Gavaskar concluded by saying that Gill could also be tried at the No. 3 position as an opening batter would be comfortable at that spot.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will Pujara and Rahane be dropped for the Sri Lanka series? Yes No 23 votes so far