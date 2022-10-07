IND vs SA 2022: "Surprising to see how big a talent pool they have managed to create" - Kamran Akmal on India's bench strength 

Pakistan's keeper-batter Kamran Akmal has lauded India for empowering their players by giving them regular opportunities in international cricket.

He believes that the Men in Blue have created such a strong bench strength that they can field two separate teams at the highest level. Akmal pointed out how the hosts are competing against South Africa in an ODI series even though all of their main players have departed for Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal said:

"It's a great sign for India that they have two teams ready. One team is playing the ODI series against South Africa, and the other has reached Australia for the T20 World Cup.

"It's not just white-ball cricket, they have players ready for Test cricket as well. They have a very sound policy, and we must give credit to their domestic system. It is surprising to see how big a talent pool they have managed to create."

The home side have named a second-string side for their ongoing three-match ODI series against South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as the captain, while Shreyas Iyer is serving as his deputy for the assignment.

Rohit Sharma, along with the other T20 World Cup-bound players, have reached Australian shores ahead of the showpiece event and will begin their preparations soon with their warmup games.

"If India's main players were there, they would have chased down this target" - Kamran Akmal on the Shikhar Dhawan-led side's 9-run loss to South Africa

Akmal went on to say that India's second-string side gave South Africa's full strength team tough competition in the ODI series opener in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6.

The hosts failed to chase down South Africa's total of 249 in the rain-curtailed 40-over game. Akmal, however, believes that the hosts would have won the encounter had their main players been there. The Pakistani wicketkeeper added:

"South Africa won the game by nine runs. They survived the tough phases as the conditions were difficult because of the rain. They were able to do that because they have their full-strength side and all their main players are playing in the series.

"While they were up against a second-string Indian team, they had to work very hard for the win, just like they would have had to against India's main team. If India's main players were there, they would have chased down this target."

BCCI @BCCI



will look to bounce back in the second ODI.



Scorecard bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODI Things went right down to the wire but it's South Africa who win the first #INDvSA ODI. #TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second ODI.Scorecard Things went right down to the wire but it's South Africa who win the first #INDvSA ODI.#TeamIndia will look to bounce back in the second ODI. 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDVSA-1STODI https://t.co/RUcF80h2Xv

The two teams will next be seen in action on Sunday, October 9, when they lock horns in the second ODI of the series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Poll : 0 votes