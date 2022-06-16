"That pitch is the best road in Rajkot!"- Parthiv Patel on whether India should make changes for 4th IND vs SA 2022 T20I

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel is well versed in the nature of the pitch that Rajkot has to offer. The 37-year-old feels there is no need for India to make any changes for the fourth T20I against South Africa to be played at the venue.

India comprehensively beat the Proteas by 48 runs in their previous game and are still alive in the series. Parthiv Patel reckons the hosts would want to give preference to winning the series rather than tinker with their winning combination.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Parthiv explained why it might not be best for the Men in Blue to make changes to their playing XI in Rajkot. He said:

"That pitch is the best road in Rajkot! (laughs). If you want to experiment, then you have many options like Umran and Arshdeep. You can also try Hooda, who has done well, in place of Shreyas Iyer at No.3. But winning the series is also important and I don't see them making so many experiments."

Parthiv Patel on Marco Jansen's match-up with Shreyas Iyer

Parthiv Patel also stressed on Shreyas Iyer's weakness against pace and especially short-pitched bowling.

Young left-arm pacer Marco Jansen troubled the 27-year-old in the IPL this season and Parthiv feels he should be brought into South Africa's playing XI for the Rajkot game. He stated:

"Jansen not just swings with the new ball, but also in the middle-overs, especially Shreyas Iyer wants to feast on the spinners and hit 2-3 sixes to get set. So you can have that fast bowling option in the middle."

Speedster Anrich Nortje has been quite expensive in the powerplay. Parthiv Patel believes if Jansen bowls with the new ball, the Proteas can use Nortje better as an enforcer in the middle-overs. He added:

"The way Nortje is bowling, even he will get some support and confidence as he can then come to bowl after the powerplay and be utilised better. Jansen can also bat quite well so it's not that the batting gets thinner with the change."

It will be interesting to see if the visitors press the panic button after their loss in the previous game, despite leading 2-1 in the series at the moment.

