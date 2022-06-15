"The second-string squad should be appreciated" - Inzamam-ul-Haq lauds Team India's depth in IND vs SA 2022 series

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes India are doing an exemplary job despite the absence of some senior players in their home series against South Africa.

The Men In Blue recorded a 48-run win over the Proteas in Vishakapatnam yesterday (June 14) to remain alive in the five-match T20I series.

Following a hectic IPL season and a crucial away tour of England coming up, the selection committee named a second-string squad for the ongoing series. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested.

Furthermore, stand-in captain KL Rahul was ruled out due to an injury right before the series, which resulted in Rishabh Pant being named as the captain.

Opining that the pressure will be on South Africa for the remaining matches, Inzamam-ul-Haq said on his YouTube channel:

"India are still alive in the series now. The pressure now on South Africa, because India will not lose so easily at home. The second-string squad should be appreciated because they are fighting back without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, these are three important figures in the batting department."

Trailing 2-1 against South Africa, the Pant-led side will have to win both their remaining matches to secure a series win in the buildup to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Dravid has experience working with Indian U-19 team, is applying the same here as well: Inzamam-ul-Haq

Aiming for a fourth straight T20I series win, Rahul Dravid is facing his toughest challenge at home. The Men In Blue missed out on the opportunity to become the first ever team to record 13 consecutive wins in the shortest format following their defeat in the first T20I.

Noting that head coach Rahul Dravid is working the same magic that he did during his stint as the U-19 coach, Inzamam-ul-Haq said:

"If you play like how [Ishan] Kishan and [Ruturaj] Gaikwad did, the morale of the team goes up. This shows India's depth. The second-string team are putting up a fight and it is great to see that. Dravid already has experience working with the U-19 team and he is applying the same here as well."

Pant and co. will face South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match series on June 17 (Friday) in Rajkot.

