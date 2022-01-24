"The time has come for the Indian team to reinvent themselves" - Saba Karim 

Former cricketer Saba Karim feels that India must make a few changes to bounce back after their recent underwhelming outings. The Indian cricket team's tour of South Africa proved to be a disappointing one as the visitors lost the Test series along with the subsequent ODI series against the Proteas.

Saba Karim added that India must go back to the drawing board to improve their results in Test cricket. Speaking on his YouTube channel Khelneeti, Saba Karim said:

"The time has come for the Indian team to reinvent themselves in Test cricket. However, the combinations have been right in white-ball cricket and only a few changes need to be made."

The Indian side struggled to make an impact in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa. The team is in a transitional phase with Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure coming to an end. Keeping the T20 World Cup 2022 in mind, the management will be looking to find the right combinations ahead of the marquee event.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #SAvIND That's that from the final ODI. South Africa win by 4 runs and take the series 3-0.Scorecard - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdODI That's that from the final ODI. South Africa win by 4 runs and take the series 3-0.Scorecard - bit.ly/SAvIND-3rdODI #SAvIND https://t.co/lqrMH4g0U9

"The approach of our batters hasn't been right" - Saba Karim

The ex-wicketkeeper wasn't impressed with the performances of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the ODI series. He questioned the Indian batters' approach after they failed to make a mark in conditions that were favorable for batting.

Saba Karim pointed out how several batters haven't been successful in making an impact despite being backed by the team management. He suggested that the approach of the batters needed to change. Karim said:

"The approach of our batters hasn't been right as we have failed to deliver even in favorable conditions. Shot selection is an issue and they haven't been able to target the right bowlers. The players were given chances repeatedly, and if they still haven't performed, then a lot of questions are going to be raised."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Huge wicket for South Africa as Rishabh Pant departs in the same over for a 🦆



: 118/3 (need 170 runs in 27 overs)



#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND WICKET!Huge wicket for South Africa as Rishabh Pant departs in the same over for a 🦆: 118/3 (need 170 runs in 27 overs) WICKET! 💥Huge wicket for South Africa as Rishabh Pant departs in the same over for a 🦆🇮🇳: 118/3 (need 170 runs in 27 overs)#India #SouthAfrica #SAvIND https://t.co/9gtEqQxLJD

Also Read Article Continues below

Pant was dismissed for a duck in the 3rd ODI against South Africa. The southpaw charged down the track and attempted to play an aggressive stroke on his very first ball. However, Pant's ploy backfired and he returned to the pavilion without affecting the score.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar