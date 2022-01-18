"There could have been a compatibility issue" - Salman butt on Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid's contrasting personalities 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opined on Virat Kohli's relationship with current and former Indian coaches. He feels that Kohli's association with former team India head coach Ravi Shastri proved to be highly successful because both of them are aggressive characters.

Butt spoke about this during a recent live session on his YouTube channel. He pointed out that Kohli could have had compatibility issues with new head coach Rahul Dravid, as both of them have contrasting personalities. He feels the same could have also influenced the star batter's decision to relinquish the Test captaincy.

Salman Butt said:

"There could have been a compatibility issue. Rahul Dravid remains composed most of the time, whereas Kohli is an aggressive campaigner. On the other hand, Kohli's partnership with Ravi Shastri proved to be a hit because of their similar personalities."

Butt stated that Kohli has been brilliant in his captaincy role, and therefore people have been praising him for his significant contributions. He noted that everyone from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly to his fellow teammates had lauded him after the announcement.

"Everyone from Sourav Ganguly to his teammates had good things to say about Kohli. This means that he was fantastic at his job, which is why they have already started missing him."

Virat Kohli's resignation as Test captain came a day after the team's series defeat to South Africa. He had earlier stepped down as India's T20I captain after the T20 World Cup in 2021. The right-hander was then sacked as ODI skipper in December last year.

"There are fitness issues with Rohit Sharma" - Salman Butt on ideal successor of Virat Kohli as captain

The former cricketer suggested Rohit Sharma would be the ideal successor to Virat Kohli as Test captain. However, he feels that Rohit's fitness could prove to be a major concern as a side cannot have an injury-prone player as captain.

"Rohit Sharma is having fitness issues. This is why many fans are backing KL Rahul for the post, as you cannot have a skipper who is injury prone. Otherwise, Rohit is a wonderful pick, and he is a proven leader."

He still wants Rohit to be named India's new Test captain. He stated that the selectors can appoint the player they want to groom for the leadership role as Rohit's deputy.

"I am not a fan of split captaincy, but if Rohit does not play a lot of cricket due to fitness reasons, then it could be a point of concern. But I feel Rohit still should be the ideal choice and a younger player could be handed the vice-captaincy," stated Butt.

Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the three-match Test series in South Africa with a hamstring injury. He will also not feature in the upcoming ODI series against the Proteas because of the same. KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue in his absence for the 50-over fixtures.

