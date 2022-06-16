"They will not go down that route" - Zaheer Khan thinks India will remain unchanged for 4th T20I vs SA

Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan feels Team India won't make any changes to their playing XI in the fourth T20I against South Africa to be played in Rajkot on Friday.

The hosts came storming back into the series after losing their first two games as they beat the Proteas by 48 runs in Visakhapatnam. Zaheer Khan feels that if the management showed faith in the same team despite their first two losses, they shouldn't tinker with the team that won them their previous game.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Zaheer explained why the Men in Blue shouldn't tinker with their winning combination. He said:

"I think so (on whether India will be unchanged). Unless there's a forced change, they will not go down that route. If at all that route had to be taken, it was for this game (3rd T20I). If you showed that trust in your playing XI, backed them and got the desired result, then you wouldn't want to change that unless the conditions are drastically different in favor of seam."

Zaheer further said that even if conditions in Rajkot aren't favoring spinners, both teams have an extra seam bowling option with the likes of Hardik Pandya for India and Dwaine Pretorius for the visitors. He added:

"Both teams have option of using 16 overs of seam. They would want to continue with the momentum that they have built."

Zaheer Khan on whether South Africa can make changes

Although South Africa went down in their previous game, the 43-year-old feels that there is no need to make any changes to their bowling lineup for the next game.

Zaheer Khan feels there is a right balance in the side and they have bowled well in the previous two games. The left-armer stated:

"Their bowling has been doing pretty well, except for the first game where they had problem in execution and a bit of planning. Maharaj and Shamsi bowled well. Maharaj can contribute with bat as well."

Zaheer Khan also spoke about why the Proteas should stick to playing two spinners in Rajkot. He feels if there is any room for a change, it would be in the form of Quinton De Kock if he has recovered from his injury.

He added:

"They would like to go ahead with the two-spin theory in Indian conditions. If De Kock is fit, then the dilemma of the start that we spoke about will be solved and they will be happy."

India will feel really good about themselves after that comprehensive win over South Africa in Visakhapatnam and will fancy themselves to level the series tomorrow.

