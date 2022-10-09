IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 2nd ODI in Ranchi

India beat South Africa in the second ODI on Sunday, October 9, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The Men in Blue managed to level the three-match series 1-1 with a seven-wicket victory.

South Africa batted first after winning the toss and posted a decent total of 278/7 in the first innings. Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79) hit fluent half-centuries and guided the visitors. Heinrich Klaasen (30) and David Miller (35*) chipped in with useful knocks.

Mohammed Siraj (3/38) was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. The Hyderabadi pacer also bowled phenomenally in the death overs as he successfully restricted Miller from unleashing more big hits.

In response, India lost both openers inside the first powerplay with 48 on the scoreboard. Ishan Kishan (93) and Shreyas Iyer (113) then put on a match-winning 161-run partnership for the third wicket to put the hosts firmly in the driver's seat.

Kishan fell seven runs short of a well-deserved century in the 35th over. In the company of Sanju Samson (30*), Iyer reached his second ODI century and then finished the game in style with a four in the 46th over.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Player of the Match Shreyas Iyer reflected on his match-defining knock and said:

"I'm ecstatic, to be honest. When I went in to bat, the situation was tough. The wicket was playing good, I spoke to Ishan, he was in that frame of mind where he wanted to take on the bowling.

"I didn't want to intrude on his privacy at that point of time, so we decided to have good communication in between and decided that we'll play on the merit of the ball. The talk was to try and build a partnership."

Fans react to Team India's win against South Africa

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the clash between India and South Africa in Ranchi. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the second ODI:

Both sides will square off in the series decider on Tuesday, October 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

