IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 3rd T20I

Team India managed to stay alive in the 5-match series against South Africa with a comprehensive victory in the third match on June 14 (Tuesday) at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy International Cricket Stadium in Vizag.

Rishabh Pant's bad luck with the coin continued as Temba Bavuma won the toss for the third match on the trot and chose to field yet again. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Ishan Kishan (54) provided the hosts with the perfect platform with their 97-run opening partnership.

Initially, Ruturaj Gaikwad played the role of aggressor in the partnership and took the attack to the bowlers. The 25-year bought up his maiden T20I half-century during this innings off just 30 balls. However, Ruturaj fell soon after reaching the landmark after giving a return catch to Keshav Maharaj.

Ishan Kishan also picked up the pace after the powerplay and played a few flamboyant strokes to keep the run-rate high. Like his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kishan also failed to kick on and convert his half-century into a big knock. He perished in the 14th over while trying to up the ante.

The Indian middle-order batters failed to cash in on the excellent platform as the South African pacers tied them down with tight lines. Hardik Pandya (31* in 21 balls) fought through this phase and shepherded Team India to 179/5.

In the chase of 180, South Africa got off to a relatively poor start as they could only reach 38/2 at the end of the powerplay. After two consecutive failures with the ball, Axar Patel (1/28) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3/20) got back into form in this game and spun a web around the Proteas' batters to contain the run flow in the middle overs.

Harshal Patel (4/25) then delivered a defining blow to South Africa in the 11th over by dismissing David Miller, who has been in sensational form in T20 cricket this year. The visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 131 in 19.1 overs.

IND vs SA 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed watching the third T20I contest between Team India and South Africa in Vizag. They expressed their reactions through some engrossing memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far