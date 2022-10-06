IND vs SA 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Team India narrowly lose 1st ODI despite Sanju Samson's valiant knock

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India began the three-match ODI series against South Africa with a loss. The Proteas took a 1-0 lead in the series with a 25-run win in the first ODI against India at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6.

Due to rain-induced delays, the game was curtailed to 40 overs per side affair. The visitors got off to a decent start in the first innings as Janneman Malan (22) and Quinton de Kock (48) put on a 49-run opening stand in 12 overs.

Shardul Thakur (2/35) dismissed Malan in the 13th over to give India their much-needed first breakthrough. Temba Bavuma (8) and Aiden Markram (0) departed soon after without much contribution. Ravi Bishnoi scalped De Kock in the 23rd over to reduce the Proteas to 110/4.

David Miller (75*) and Heinrich Klaasen (74*) then joined hands and changed the complexion of the match. The dup played some aggressive shots and put on an unbeaten 139-run partnership to take South Africa to 249/4 in 40 overs.

In response, Team India's innings never got going at the start. While Shubman Gill (3 off 7 balls) departed in the third over, Shikhar Dhawan's (4 off 16 balls) painful stay at the crease ended in the sixth over.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 off 42 balls) and Ishan Kishan (20 off 37 balls) came together to bail India out of danger. They arrested the fall of wickets with a sedate 40-run partnership but could not keep up with the required run rate, which kept increasing steadily.

After their departure, Shreyas Iyer (50 off 37 balls) hit a brilliant counter-attacking half-century but could not convert it into a big one. Sanju Samson (86* off 63 balls) produced a gallant effort, but the target proved to be too much in the end.

Shardul Thakur (33) also played a useful knock in the company of Samson to keep India in the hunt. However, the lack of another able lower-order batter below Thakur hurt India's chances hugely in this contest.

In the end, Team India reached 240/8 in 40 overs and lost the match narrowly by nine runs.

Fans react to South Africa's win against Team India

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a thrilling contest between India and South Africa in Lucknow. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the first ODI:

Both teams will now face off in the second ODI on Sunday, October 9, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. After coming so close in the first match, Team India will look to level the series.

