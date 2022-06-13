IND vs SA 2022: "He knows selectors aren't considering him for Tests" - Wasim Jaffer heaps praise on Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Wasim Jaffer has showered rich praise on Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his four-wicket haul against South Africa on Sunday, 12 June. The former Indian opener praised the 32-year-old for showcasing his experience, observing that the national selectors not considering him for Test cricket anymore has also helped him.

Kumar's spell of 4-13 was the best for an Indian bowler in a losing cause in T20Is. Defending a sub-part first innings total of 148, he had the new ball on a string, dismissing three of the Proteas' top-four for less than five runs each. However, Heinrich Klaasen's masterful 81 (46) and Temba Bavuma's 35 (30) helped the visitors chase the total down quite easily with six wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer looked at the positives, saying Kumar's return to form after a difficult few months bode well for India's 2022 T20 World Cup plans.

Jaffer said:

"This is a good thing for Indian selectors that with the World Cup coming, you have Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah - a lot of new-ball options. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is doing what he's famous for - making the ball swing, bowling at a good length and attacking the stumps. He has bowled very smartly."

Jaffer added:

"He would have observed what's more difficult to play on the pitch during India's innings, so pitched the ball at the 6-8m mark and brought the ball in which got him the wickets. It shows his experience and confidence gained by playing for so long. He knows selectors aren't considering him for Tests and he's playing just white-ball cricket. He's a shrewd operator who knows what to bowl at which pitch and it's very, very nice to see."

Kumar last played Test cricket against South Africa in the Rainbow Nation and was India's best bowler for a large part of the two Tests he featured in. Injuries and fitness concerns hampered his career as other fast-bowlers emerged on the circuit, pushing him down the pecking order.

Jaffer also rued interim captain Rishabh Pant's luck with the toss, but also credited South Africa and their skipper Temba Bavuma for keeping the lid on the hosts. Jaffer said:

"I am disappointed, no doubt... They've lost both the tosses so India hasn't got the rub of the green yet but you have to give credit to South Africa... Bavuma has been especially impressive with his captaincy. You have to admire the way he didn't bowl the spinners much, how he rotated the fast-bowlers and set the fields. They seem to have done their homework and are playing with pinpoint planning."

This was India's second straight loss in the five-match series. In the first game, they failed to defend 211 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

"Although I was surprised, I can understand why it happened" - Wasim Jaffer on India holding back Dinesh Karthik

One talking point of the match was India holding back designated finisher Dinesh Karthik in the first innings and sending all-rounder Axar Patel ahead of him. As it turned out, Patel got out for 10 (11) and Karthik was dismissed for 30 (21).

Jaffer admitted that he was "surprised" by the call but said he understands why the hosts did it. He explained that Karthik has only been given a clear role of batting in the last five overs, so sending Patel ahead was only sticking to that philosophy.

Jaffer said:

"Yes it did surprise me a bit but it looks like Dinesh Karthik has been given the finisher role where irrespective of the situation he'll be sent only in the last five overs. So maybe that was the reason Axar was sent ahead. Axar is a decent batter too, has won matches in the IPL on his own. So although I was surprised, I can understand why it happened."

He added:

"His role has been made specific. Sometimes I feel it's better too because suppose if you have given the finisher role to a batter and he gets more overs than usual by default in a match so it might be confusing for him to to build the innings and wait for the last few overs to attack. But when you came directly at the end, you know you have to bat in the fifth gear from the start and go from ball one. So there's that role clarity which Dinesh Karthik is aware about too."

The third T20I will be played in Visakhapatnam, starting at 7:00 pm IST on Sunday.

