"This commentator can bat!" - Wasim Jaffer heaps praise on Dinesh Karthik after 4th IND vs SA T20I

Wasim Jaffer lauded his former teammate Dinesh Karthik for his match-winning half-century in India's fourth T20I against South Africa on Friday. Jaffer, known for his witty tweets and one-liners, lauded Karthik's fitness and referred to the keeper-batter's nascent broadcasting career, saying "this commentator can bat" and "walk the talk".

Karthik came to bat in the 13th over when the hosts were reeling at just 81/4. This was unlike the hit-from-first-ball situations that he excelled in during IPL 2022. But he played a superb knock, taking his time and then teeing off to score 55 off 27 balls. With Hardik Pandya's (46 off 31) support, the 37-year-old took India to a substantial 169/6.

Karthik's knock was his first half-century after 36 T20Is and led to sharing of photos from his participation in India's first-ever T20I on social media. It was also against the Proteas in 2006 and Karthik won the game with an unbeaten 31 (28).

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Jaffer reminisced about the game and reflected on Karthik's courageous journey against all odds. He said:

"I remember that 2006 T20 because I was part of [the squad]. India won that T20, I think it was a one-off game. Scoring your first T20I half-century like this after all these years and scoring it in this fashion indicates that he maintained his fitness and form, brought it to the IPL, and, most importantly, didn't give up. He knew he is in an age bracket where he won't get second chances but still didn't give up. I really feel happy that he showed a never-say-die attitude."

Jaffer added:

"He has been in and out of the team and made innumerable comebacks but the way he batted today, showed the 360-degree game with sweeps, and reverse sweeps. India was behind in the game at the 10th over the mark and could make 170 only because of Dinesh Karthik's batting. He showed that this commentator can bat. He commentates when he isn't batting but he can also walk the talk. It's a very good thing and I am very happy for him".

The Indian bowlers were brilliant in the second innings and bundled the visitors for just 87, leveling the five-match series 2-2. Further praising Karthik, Pandya, the bowlers, and the team management, Jaffer remarked:

"The pitch wasn't as easy as Rajkot is popular of producing but despite that, the way India batted, especially Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya's partnership, it was game-changing. Scoring 73 runs in the last five overs and the way Dinesh Karthik played was superb. And then how Avesh Khan bowled - credit goes to Rahul Dravid and Rishabh Pant for maintaining the continuity, not making changes despite the two losses. And Avesh Khan repaid that faith like Ruturaj Gaikwad did earlier... Overall, a complete performance. A 80+ run win in T20s is a thumping win."

Interestingly, Karthik was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for this match and the 2006 one as well.

"India has dominated the series so far" - Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer said India have the momentum going into the decider in Bengaluru on Sunday as they have won two back-to-back matches by massive margins. The Ranji Trophy legend added that a comeback for injury-inflicted South Africa is possible but they'll have to shed their old patterns and play with a new spirit.

Jaffer said:

Momentum is no doubt with India because the matches they have won are by big margins while the losses were very close matches. It shows India has dominated the series so far. I feel the pattern for South Africa has been quite similar every time - they have won the toss, India has made [decent] runs every match and then their batting has been behind in every powerplay. Apart from the 1-2 magical innings, like of Klaasen, David Miller, and [Rassie] van der Dussen, there has been nothing special. And when they haven't got that innings, we have seen such losses...They can come back hard but need to play with a new spirit."

The final T20I, set to be hosted by the Chinnaswamy Stadium, will commence at 7:00 pm IST. You can catch the proceedings here.

