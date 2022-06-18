"He's falling into the trap every game" - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant after 4th T20I vs South Africa 

Wasim Jaffer is worried about Rishabh Pant falling into the same bowling trap every game and has asked the youngster to improve and break the pattern.

In the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, the interim skipper has been dismissed to deliveries wide outside the off-stump three times in four matches. Moreover, 10 of Pant's 16 dismissals in 2022 have come off wide deliveries where he has generally tried to play away from his body without either timing or power.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after the fourth T20I on Friday, where Pant could only score 17 (23) before losing his wicket to off-spinner Keshav Maharaj, Jaffer said:

"This has been a pattern with him. Bowlers have been bowling wide outside the off-stump to him and he's falling into the trap every game. Going forward he needs to improve this aspect of his game."

Pant's wicket left India stranded at 81-4 after 12.5 overs but Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik's solid 65-run partnership took the total to 169/6. Indian bowlers, led by pacer Avesh Khan's four-wicket haul (4/18), were brilliant on the difficult batting pitch, pricing the entire visiting lineup for just 87 runs.

Asked whether Pandya and Karthik, with their respective knocks of 46 (31) and 55 (27) have cemented their place in India's T20 side, Jaffer replied in the affirmative, saying:

"Yes, there are no two ways about it. Dinesh Karthik today is a sure-shot guarantee. Hardik Pandya simply walks into the Indian team if he's bowling fit."

Karthik was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'. India's massive 82-run win helped them level the series 2-2 and wrest the momentum going into the decider.

Avesh Khan could be very effective on Australian pitches: Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer also feels that if India were to take Avesh to the 2022 T20 World Cup, his pace and length would be "very effective" on Australian pitches.

The cricketer-turned-analyst concluded by saying:

"The kind of form he showed today, the lengths he bowled, and the pace he has - I think it will all be very effective on Australian pitches."

The final T20I will begin at 7 pm IST on Sunday at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium.

