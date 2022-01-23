[Watch] Rishabh Pant goes for a golden duck after poor shot, gets a stare from Virat Kohli in 3rd India vs South Africa ODI

It was a déjà vu moment for India and Rishabh Pant on Sunday as the wicketkeeper-batter threw away his wicket on the first ball at a crucial juncture in the third ODI against South Africa.

Coming in to bat at 116/2, when India had just lost a set batter in Shikhar Dhawan (61 off 73), the 24-year-old charged down the pitch against Andile Phehlukwayo, trying to hoick the ball over extra cover.

But he got the timing all wrong and ended up carving it straight to the sweeper cover fielder, leaving the visitors reeling at 118/3.

You can find the dismissal in the following video:

The shot was reminiscent of Pant's much-criticized dismissal during the Test series. In the second Test in Johannesburg, he was dismissed for a three-ball duck, trying to hit a similar shot against Kagiso Rabada.

On that occasion, Cheteshwar Pujara had got out after scoring a fifty and India ended up with a major collapse.

Pant played a magnificent and superbly responsible innings in the next Test and followed it up with an equally good 85 off 71 in the second ODI.

Some observers even felt that he had turned a corner in his career. But this dismissal will again open him up for criticism about his temperament and situational awareness.

Virat Kohli goes for 65, India look to rebuild after Rishabh Pant's blunder

The wicketkeeper-batter's wicket brought Shreyas Iyer to the crease. This could be a crucial opportunity for the Mumbaikar who couldn't get going in the first two ODIs and has looked uncomfortable at the No. 5 spot.

Finishing the game from this position will do wonders for the former Delhi Capitals captain's career.

Also Read Article Continues below

He had Virat Kohli's support at the start of his innings but the 33-year-old got out for 65 (84), trying to fend a short delivery from Keshav Maharaj on the leg side. The onus now lies on Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav to take their team home.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar