[Watch] Shreyas Iyer takes brilliant diving catch to dismiss Rassie van der Dussen

India batter Shreyas Iyer rapidly covered a long distance before diving to hold on to a great catch to dismiss the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen in the third and final ODI against South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday.

Van der Dussen, who scored a brilliant century in the first ODI, was looking good at the crease yet again, having gotten to his fifty.

But as he looked to sweep Yuzvendra Chahal to deep midwicket, Iyer ran a long way to his right from long-on and took a diving catch in the deep to send the South African packing.

The wicket was a big breakthrough for India as it came just two overs after Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Quinton de Kock after a brilliant knock of 124. Van der Dussen fell for 52 off 59, leaving South Africa at 218/5.

Shreyas Iyer shines on the field as India restrict South Africa to 287

South Africa looked set for a much bigger score when Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen were batting in tandem, but their wickets in quick succession helped India keep them down to a score under 300.

India got off to a good start with the early wicket of Janneman Malan thanks to Deepak Chahar and things got better for the visitors when Temba Bavuma was run-out thanks to a brilliant direct hit by KL Rahul.

Aiden Markram was looking good at the crease, but he too couldn't kick on as he was caught at deep midwicket off Chahar.

De Kock and van der Dussen then put on a partnership of 144 runs off 143 deliveries, laying down the platform for a good score, but both fell in quick succession. De Kock made 124 off 130 deliveries, hitting 12 boundaries and two sixes. It was his sixth ODI century against India.

After Shreyas Iyer took van der Dussen's catch, he also helped run Andile Phehlukwayo out. The spate of wickets slowed the Proteas down a little, but David Miller stayed steady till the final over to help take them to a total of 287, with a knock of 39 off 38 deliveries.

Prasidh Krishna was India's most successful bowler, picking three wickets for 59 runs. Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two scalps each, while Yuzvendra Chahal took one.

