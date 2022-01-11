"We will of course give one more opportunity than we think somebody deserves" - Vikram Rathour's unwavering support for Ajinkya Rahane

India batting coach Vikram Rathour has admitted that Ajinkya Rahane needs to convert his starts into big scores. However, he threw his weight behind the struggling batter, saying the team management will give Rahane more opportunities.

India were once again dismissed for a sub-par total of 223 in the first innings of the deciding Test, with Ajinkya Rahane (9 off 12) the only batter in the top six to be dismissed for a single-digit score. Hinting at the 48 and 58 Rahane notched up in the first and second Tests respectively, Rathour stated that the Indian thinktank is always inclined towards backing out-of-sorts players.

“No specific numbers are being discussed. He is trying his best, he is looking really, really good when he is batting in the nets and even when he is batting in the middle – he has played couple of useful innings in this series as well. The only concern is he needs to convert one of these starts into a big one, and that’s what he is trying," the 52-year-old said in response to a Sportskeeda query at the post-day press conference.

“We just hope as a team management that he comes good in one of these innings. I can assure you that this management will want to give one extra chance than one less, so we will always err on that side, we will of course give one more opportunity than we think somebody deserves,” Rathour added.

After Jasprit Bumrah quickly snared last match’s hero Dean Elgar for 3 off 16, South Africa ended Day 1 at Newlands on 17 for 1. Opener Aiden Markram is batting on 8 off 20, along with nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj on 6 off 12.

“That’s how he plays, that’s how he scores his runs” – Vikram Rathour backs Mayank Agarwal’s technique

Mayank Agarwal has amassed 128 runs at an average of 25.50 in the five innings so far

Since scoring an impressive 60 off 123 in the first innings at Centurion, opener Mayank Agarwal has been caught behind in three of the subsequent four innings. The 30-year-old was out for 15 off 35 today, getting a thick edge to Markram at second slip.

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar pointed out on commentary that Mayank tends to play with hard hands and pushes at deliveries, which increases his chances of getting a nick. But batting coach Vikram Rathour made it clear that Mayank should stick to his guns while adding that the opener has the temperament to score big once he gets through the first hour.

“That’s how he plays, that’s how he scores his runs. As I said earlier also, people have different techniques, so everyone has a unique technique and he has a unique technique. So he needs to just make some adjustments and get through the initial phase, and he’s somebody who has shown that once he gets a start, he has the temperament to make it big. Those are the conversations we have with him, he needs to back his technique, the way he bats,” Rathour opined.

India’s bowlers will want to capitalise on their good start and secure a first-innings lead, which is something they failed to do and paid the price for in the previous game in Johannesburg.

