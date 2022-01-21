"While India have better spinners quality-wise, South Africa were a step ahead in their strategy in 1st ODI" - Saba Karim

Former wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes the South African batters were successful in getting the better of India's seasoned spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the ODI series opener.

Speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Saba Karim mentioned that both Ashwin and Chahal couldn't make an impact after the Proteas batters started sweeping them in the fixture. He wants the two bowlers to use their variations more effectively in the second ODI of the series. Saba Karim said:

"The South African batters had made plans to tackle Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. This is why it becomes important to have a Plan B and a few variations up your sleeves. While India have better spinners quality-wise, South Africa were a step ahead in their strategy."

Ashwin and Chahal conceded 53 runs each in the first ODI against. While Ashwin managed to claim the important wicket of Quinton de Kock, Chahal failed to dismiss a single batter.

Saba Karim suggested that while India have a better spin attack, South Africa adopted a smart strategy with their spinners to dent India's chances of chasing down their target of 297. The hosts ultimately secured a stunning 31-run victory in the encounter.

BCCI @BCCI



South Africa win by 31 runs.



Scorecard - #SAvIND That's that from the 1st ODI.South Africa win by 31 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/SAvIND-1stODI That's that from the 1st ODI.South Africa win by 31 runs.Scorecard - bit.ly/SAvIND-1stODI #SAvIND https://t.co/NrRNxZgMNK

"India's bowlers will have to take their chances" - Nikhil Chopra

Speaking in the same video, former spinner Nikhil Chopra said that the Men in Blue must have a wicket-taking approach. The visitors looked clueless against Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen as the two orchestrated a brilliant 204-run partnership.

Chopra remarked that it was important to look for wickets during such situations, rather than looking to contain runs. He feels that bowlers like Ashwin should take their chances with the field placement during such critical junctures. Chopra said:

"Temba Bavuma doesn't play the square cut and often looks to play the sweep against spinners. Rassie van der Dussen also likes to sweep. Ravichandran Ashwin looks to bowl more towards the middle and off-stump as the mid-off fielder is inside the circle for him."

Chopra added:

"The bowlers will have to take their chances despite the field restrictions if they have to stop such partnerships."

The two cricketing nations will lock horns in the second ODI on Friday, January 21. It is a must-win contest for India as they look to remain afloat in the three-match series. The match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl.

