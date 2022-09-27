IND vs SA 2022: "Will be a highly contested series" - Salman Butt on India's upcoming assignment against South Africa

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes the impending three-match T20I series between India and South Africa is going to be a tough one for the hosts.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he suggested that if the Proteas field their full-strength side, they could provide a significant challenge to the Men in Blue.

The 37-year-old opined that the T20I encounters against Australia and South Africa will benefit Rohit Sharma and Co. on the road to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He explained:

"India's upcoming series against South Africa will be a tough one. It will be a highly contested series if South Africa play their full-strength team.

"It will be an ideal way to prepare for the T20 World Cup because of the strong bowling lineups. Both Australia and South Africa are among the top bowling lineups in the world."

India and South Africa will lock horns in three T20I and as many ODIs in September and October. The opening encounter of the T20I rubber will be played on Wednesday, September 28, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be high on confidence following their stunning 2-1 series victory over Australia. A victory against South Africa could do wonders for them as they look to gather some momentum ahead of the showpiece event.

"Closer to the type of cricket they might get in Australia" - Salman Butt impressed by Indian pitches

Butt lauded India for creating pace-friendly wickets in their recent home series. He pointed out that these are the kind of surfaces that are expected to be there in Australia at the T20 World Cup.

The former Pakistan opener also highlighted how they have failed to prepare such tracks in their ongoing seven-match home T20I series against England. He added:

"India prepared good pitches for their series against Australia, and there was a lot of bounce on offer. There was a nice carry to the keeper, and he was collecting the ball above his waist.

"They made pitches that had good pace and bounce, and that is closer to the type of cricket they might get in Australia. While the Pakistani pitches were also good, they didn't have enough pace and bounce."

Rohit Sharma's men will open their T20 World Cup campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two cricketing nations last squared off at the 2022 Asia Cup, where they faced off in two games. Both sides managed to claim a win each in those fixtures.

