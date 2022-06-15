"Your apology should be as loud as disrespect was!" - Fans erupt as Ishan Kishan becomes highest-ranked T20I batter for India

Explosive Indian batter Ishan Kishan's sensational performances in the first three T20Is against South Africa have earned him a place among the top 10 batters in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings.

The 23-year-old has scored 164 runs in three games against the Proteas and has always got his team off to a flying start. Ishan Kishan didn't have the greatest of IPLs this season as he scored 418 runs at a modest strike rate of just above 120.

Many eyebrows were raised when he was named in India's T20I squad against South Africa. Some even claimed that he is overrated and was just in the team because captain Rohit Sharma favors him.

But the 23-year-old let his bat do the talking and has silenced his critics by becoming the leading run-scorer for India in T20Is this year. Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Kishan jump an incredible 68 spots into seventh position in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings.

Some also slammed and trolled fans who felt the southpaw wasn't good enough to play for India after the IPL that he had. Here are some of the reactions:

ARYAN_OP™ @ARYAN__OP 🤩

#IshanKishan Ishandaar Kishan the highest ranked T20i batsman of India Ishandaar Kishan the highest ranked T20i batsman of India 💙🤩#IshanKishan https://t.co/zU1oRpZGLx

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh There was a lot of talk on Ishan Kishan's batting strike rate, Lots of people talking about his selection in the playing XI for india, now today Ishan Kishan is the highest ranked Indian T20I batsman in ICC T20I batting rankings, he is at the moment at 7th position in rankings. There was a lot of talk on Ishan Kishan's batting strike rate, Lots of people talking about his selection in the playing XI for india, now today Ishan Kishan is the highest ranked Indian T20I batsman in ICC T20I batting rankings, he is at the moment at 7th position in rankings.

Rishabh @Rishav4501



𝙍𝘿𝙆 @Goatcheeku_18



Whereas his backup ishan kishan is at no : 7 🙄 𝙍𝘿𝙆 @Goatcheeku_18



kohli slips to no :21 ( for missing 6 continuous matches & after ireland series he will move to 30 in t20i ranking because he will be missing 4 more matches ) Ishan kishan moves to no :7 in ICC t20i batsman ranking and now he's the no :1 batsman for India in t20 rankingskohli slips to no :21( for missing 6 continuous matches & after ireland series he will move to 30 in t20i ranking because he will be missing 4 more matches Ishan kishan moves to no :7 in ICC t20i batsman ranking and now he's the no :1 batsman for India in t20 rankings kohli slips to no :21 😥 ( for missing 6 continuous matches & after ireland series he will move to 30 in t20i ranking because he will be missing 4 more matches 😐) https://t.co/rXQQxrjXIW Rishabh pant is ranked 64 🤒🤒Whereas his backup ishan kishan is at no : 7 🙄 twitter.com/Goatcheeku_18/… Rishabh pant is ranked 64 🤒🤒Whereas his backup ishan kishan is at no : 7 🙄 twitter.com/Goatcheeku_18/…

Merin Kumar ™ @merin_kumar Ishan Kishan in T20Is



56

4

20*

29

35

2

34

4

89

16

76

34

54



7 30+ from 13 innings Ishan Kishan in T20Is56420*2935234489167634547 30+ from 13 innings

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Rohit Sharma and Ishan kishan should be allowed to play IPL wearing India's jersey. Rohit Sharma and Ishan kishan should be allowed to play IPL wearing India's jersey.

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Ishan kishan should be released next year or not? @mipaltan Ishan kishan should be released next year or not? @mipaltan

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ishan Kishan in this T20I Series against South Africa:-



76(48).

34(21).

54(35).



3 innings, 164 runs, 54.67 average, 157.69 strike rate, 2 Fifties - Outstanding Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan in this T20I Series against South Africa:-76(48).34(21).54(35).3 innings, 164 runs, 54.67 average, 157.69 strike rate, 2 Fifties - Outstanding Ishan Kishan. https://t.co/BoXOxs8eaH

Vishal. @SportyVishal Ishan Kishan should be India's back up opener and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli be our main opener. Ishan Kishan should be India's back up opener and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli be our main opener.

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan

Play like this always Ishan Kishan My KingPlay like this always Ishan Kishan My KingPlay like this always 😭

Rohit45 @Vjsunny21



76(48)



34(21)



54(35)



Well played “Pocket Dynamite”



Expected such innings from you, and you didn't disappoint us all, you are the future of Indian cricket, we all are proud of you !



#INDvsSA #CricketTwitter @ishankishan51 Ishan Kishan in the T20 series against SA:76(48)34(21)54(35)Well played “Pocket Dynamite”Expected such innings from you, and you didn't disappoint us all, you are the future of Indian cricket, we all are proud of you ! Ishan Kishan in the T20 series against SA:76(48)34(21)54(35)Well played “Pocket Dynamite”💥 👏Expected such innings from you, and you didn't disappoint us all, you are the future of Indian cricket, we all are proud of you ! 💙#INDvsSA #CricketTwitter @ishankishan51 https://t.co/aEpvqaxgjk

Paarth @paarthblanco Ishan Kishan vs MS Dhoni (T20Is)



Mat- 13 v 100

Avg- 38 v 32

SR- 132 v 125

50s- 4 v 1

MOM- 1 v 0 Ishan Kishan vs MS Dhoni (T20Is)Mat- 13 v 100Avg- 38 v 32SR- 132 v 12550s- 4 v 1MOM- 1 v 0 https://t.co/4SbF3mKw4s

The Bharat Army @thebharatarmy 🏏 ON TOP! Ishan Kishan is now the leading run-scorer for India in T20Is in 2022.



Out of his runs, came in the ongoing series against with fifties so far in the series.



📸 Getty • #INDvSA #INDvsSA #TeamIndia #BharatArmy 🏏 ON TOP! Ishan Kishan is now the leading run-scorer for India in T20Is in 2022.Out of hisruns,came in the ongoing series againstwithfifties so far in the series.📸 Getty • #IshanKishan 🔝🏏 ON TOP! Ishan Kishan is now the leading run-scorer for India in T20Is in 2022. 🔥 Out of his 3️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ runs, 1️⃣6️⃣4️⃣ came in the ongoing series against 🇿🇦 with 2️⃣ fifties so far in the series.📸 Getty • #IshanKishan #INDvSA #INDvsSA #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/xajf0RyNoN

Sir Dinda²⁶⁴ @ReallyDinda Mishra @Champ_Ro5 MOST 50s at age of 23 (Indian)



Ishan. 4*

Rohit. 4

Virat. 4

Raina. 4 MOST 50s at age of 23 (Indian)Ishan. 4*Rohit. 4Virat. 4Raina. 4 This Means one day Ishan kishan is going to lead indian cricket team. twitter.com/Champ_Ro5/stat… This Means one day Ishan kishan is going to lead indian cricket team. twitter.com/Champ_Ro5/stat…

Ind_Alexander @ghante56



As an 'opener' He has scored at 157.69 strike rate, 164 runs from just 3 games against quality opposition bowlers (Nortje + Rabada + Shamsi)



Hope he scores more and more match winning knocks. #INDvsSA Ishan Kishan has been outstanding in the ongoing series.As an 'opener' He has scored at 157.69 strike rate, 164 runs from just 3 games against quality opposition bowlers (Nortje + Rabada + Shamsi)Hope he scores more and more match winning knocks. @Rizzvi73 Ishan Kishan has been outstanding in the ongoing series. As an 'opener' He has scored at 157.69 strike rate, 164 runs from just 3 games against quality opposition bowlers (Nortje + Rabada + Shamsi) 👏👏👏 Hope he scores more and more match winning knocks. @Rizzvi73 #INDvsSA

Boies Pilled Bell 👊 @Im_Perfect45 Your Apology Should be as Louder as Your Disrespect Was .

KING ISHAN KISHAN Your Apology Should be as Louder as Your Disrespect Was .KING ISHAN KISHAN https://t.co/P9m71bbBsN

ℓσgєѕн 🕊️🦋 @stLogesh @ishankishan51



Rise of an rockster 🕊️



Make India proud The Only Indian Batter in Top 10 T20 Rankings 🥺🖼️Rise of an rockster 🕊️Make India proud #IshanKishan The Only Indian Batter in Top 10 T20 Rankings 🥺🖼️💯💥 @ishankishan51 Rise of an rockster 🕊️Make India proud #IshanKishan https://t.co/aXF1QxpDzT

Vivaan Sharma @ImVivaan45

Well Done

#RohitSharma𓃵 #CricketTwitter Ishan Kishan Ki Innings Ko Fluke Batane Wale Ab Uski Consistency Ki Taarif Kar Rahe Hain .Well Done @ishankishan51 ,If You Play Like This ,No One Is Going To Take Your Spot From T20 World Cup Team . Ishan Kishan Ki Innings Ko Fluke Batane Wale Ab Uski Consistency Ki Taarif Kar Rahe Hain . 👏❤Well Done @ishankishan51 ,If You Play Like This ,No One Is Going To Take Your Spot From T20 World Cup Team .#RohitSharma𓃵 #CricketTwitter

Can Ishan Kishan's aggression be the template for India going ahead?

India definitely showed a modern way of approaching the shortest format of the game. Although they couldn't score as many runs in the second game, their intent in all three matches so far this series has always been about making the most of the powerplay.

Many former Indian cricketers hailed Ishan Kishan for his knock of 76 in the first game, where he was caught in the deep, despite scoring 20 runs off the over already. Gautam Gambhir praised the southpaw for his selfless knock and felt he should be India's opener in the T20 World Cup.

With KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the mix, it will be interesting to see if the selectors take a punt on Kishan at the top in the T20 World Cup.

