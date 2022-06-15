"Your apology should be as loud as disrespect was!" - Fans erupt as Ishan Kishan becomes highest-ranked T20I batter for India

Explosive Indian batter Ishan Kishan's sensational performances in the first three T20Is against South Africa have earned him a place among the top 10 batters in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings.
The 23-year-old has scored 164 runs in three games against the Proteas and has always got his team off to a flying start. Ishan Kishan didn't have the greatest of IPLs this season as he scored 418 runs at a modest strike rate of just above 120.
Many eyebrows were raised when he was named in India's T20I squad against South Africa. Some even claimed that he is overrated and was just in the team because captain Rohit Sharma favors him.
But the 23-year-old let his bat do the talking and has silenced his critics by becoming the leading run-scorer for India in T20Is this year. Fans on Twitter were ecstatic to see Kishan jump an incredible 68 spots into seventh position in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings.
Some also slammed and trolled fans who felt the southpaw wasn't good enough to play for India after the IPL that he had. Here are some of the reactions:
Can Ishan Kishan's aggression be the template for India going ahead?
India definitely showed a modern way of approaching the shortest format of the game. Although they couldn't score as many runs in the second game, their intent in all three matches so far this series has always been about making the most of the powerplay.
Many former Indian cricketers hailed Ishan Kishan for his knock of 76 in the first game, where he was caught in the deep, despite scoring 20 runs off the over already. Gautam Gambhir praised the southpaw for his selfless knock and felt he should be India's opener in the T20 World Cup.
With KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in the mix, it will be interesting to see if the selectors take a punt on Kishan at the top in the T20 World Cup.