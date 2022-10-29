IND vs SA weather update: Perth weather on October 30 ahead of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match

Clear skies await fans as the upcoming IND vs SA match in Perth has zero percent chance of rain. India will lock horns with South Africa in their third Super 12 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30.

After a few rain-interrupted and washed-out games so far in the showpiece T20 event, fans are worried about how the weather will pan out in the upcoming matches. On that note, Indian fans certainly have everything to cheer about as they can witness a full 40 overs of action in the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 clash. The entire weather forecast can be checked here.

India have landed in Perth with two convincing wins under their belt. They first defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a last-ball thriller before beating the Netherlands.

Rohit Sharma (53), Suryakumar Yadav (51*), and Virat Kohli (62*) scored individual fifties as the Men in Blue posted 179/2 in 20 overs. In response, the Netherlands never really got going against a star-studded Indian bowling attack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets each as India thrashed the Dutch by 56 runs.

South Africa, on the other hand, were unlucky not to bag two points as rain played spoilsport in their first game against Zimbabwe. However, they bounced back in some style to beat Bangladesh by 104 runs.

Riding on Rilee Rossouw's century, the Proteas posted 205 runs on the board before bowling out the Bangla Tigers for 101 runs. They will hope to keep the winning momentum going against India.

Perth weather on October 30 - No rain predicted

The weather has been one of the most debated topics in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Several games have been abandoned due to inclement weather, while the umpires were forced to reduce overs in a few matches.

India, meanwhile, have been lucky not to face any interruptions in their first two games. And going by the Perth weather forecast, it is likely to remain the same.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain during the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 tie. The cloud cover will be around 18 percent and will go down as the game progresses.

The temperature will hover around 13 degrees Celsius and it will be chilly for the players out in the park.

