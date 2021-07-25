IND vs SL 2021: "10 painful runs!"- Fans roast Hardik Pandya for his poor run of form

Hardik Pandya failed to once again make a mark with the bat and his patch of poor form continues. The right-hander could score just 10 runs off 12 balls and hardly middled any delivery that he faced.

Even for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 phase one, Hardik Pandya failed to have a defining impact with the bat. His bowling was initially an issue because of the back injury from which he was recovering. However, Hardik's batting is becoming a cause for concern, especially with India's T20 World Cup hopes in the picture.

Fans roast Hardik Pandya for repeated failure

Fans on Twitter trolled Hardik Pandya for continuing his poor run with the bat. They also hailed Suryakumar Yadav for the imperial form that he has shown on the Sri Lankan tour so far. Here's how the fans reacted:

I don’t wanna start believing that hardik Pandya is a good player of bad balls. Not just yet. Hopefully his form and fitness comes back soon. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 25, 2021

Bring Back This Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/MnOnqlbxZd — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 25, 2021

Is Hardik Pandya a worry? Hardik continues to struggle. Seems like Hardik Pandya is an overrated all-rounder.#INDvSL #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/rYKzNZx7tl — शुभांकर मिश्रा (@shubhankrmishra) July 25, 2021

Not a good start for Hardik Pandya in this T20I series against Sri Lanka. He gone for 10 runs from 12 balls in the First T20I match. #INDvSL — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 25, 2021

Hardik Pandya again performed for us🙈😌😎



A new Admission at academy loading🥰🤩#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Vvcfx170gO — Academy of Allrounders (@Allrndrs_acadmy) July 25, 2021

Someone please put a cutout of Nita Ambani in the stands so that Hardik Pandya can finally perform.#SLvIND — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) July 25, 2021

Some one give hardik pandya the MI Jersey, only then he's gonna play well... 🤧 — Rahul Chowdary (@Raaaaaaaaahul) July 25, 2021

Hardik Pandya played an innings similar to Yuvi's in 2014 WC final. He struggled his way to score whatever he scored,here it's the same for Hardik Pandya . 10 painful runs . He finally departs #SLvIND — Aditya (@CAA_256) July 25, 2021

Well played, Suryakumar Yadav - 50 from 34 balls including 5 fours and 2 sixes - it has been the year of Sky in Indian team in limited overs. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 25, 2021

India after the SKY dismissal:



28 balls

37 runs

1*6

1*4 — Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) July 25, 2021

SKY 50 🔥 Suryakumar Yadav brings up his half century. He is one stylish player 👀 There is an excitement every time he comes to the middle. I can’t wait to see the shots he plays. Enjoyable, entertaining cricket from him always! #SLvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) July 25, 2021

India got off to the worst possible start as they lost debutant Prithvi Shaw on the very first ball of the innings. Both Sanju Samson and Shikhar Dhawan were looking good till they lasted, but were unable to score big.

But Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is such a world-class batsman irrespective of the format. After becoming the player of the series in the ODIs, the Mumbai lad began the T20I series with a fantastic half-century off just 34 balls.

India needed a bit of impetus in their innings and Suryakumar Yadav once again ensured that he was the one dictating terms to the opposition. The visitors lost a bit of momentum once Suryakumar Yadav departed.

Much was expected from Hardik Pandya as he is India's designated finisher in white-ball cricket. However, the Sri Lankan bowlers stuck to their plans and did not give Hardik any loose delivery to attack.

Some late blows from Ishan Kishan ensured India reached a competitive total of 164-5 in their 20 overs. Dew could be a huge factor in the second innings and only time will tell whether the total is enough for the visitors to defend.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar