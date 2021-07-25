IND vs SL 2021: "10 painful runs!"- Fans roast Hardik Pandya for his poor run of form

Hardik Pandya failed to once again make a mark with the bat and his patch of poor form continues. The right-hander could score just 10 runs off 12 balls and hardly middled any delivery that he faced.
Even for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 phase one, Hardik Pandya failed to have a defining impact with the bat. His bowling was initially an issue because of the back injury from which he was recovering. However, Hardik's batting is becoming a cause for concern, especially with India's T20 World Cup hopes in the picture.
Fans roast Hardik Pandya for repeated failure
Fans on Twitter trolled Hardik Pandya for continuing his poor run with the bat. They also hailed Suryakumar Yadav for the imperial form that he has shown on the Sri Lankan tour so far. Here's how the fans reacted:
India got off to the worst possible start as they lost debutant Prithvi Shaw on the very first ball of the innings. Both Sanju Samson and Shikhar Dhawan were looking good till they lasted, but were unable to score big.
But Suryakumar Yadav once again proved why he is such a world-class batsman irrespective of the format. After becoming the player of the series in the ODIs, the Mumbai lad began the T20I series with a fantastic half-century off just 34 balls.
India needed a bit of impetus in their innings and Suryakumar Yadav once again ensured that he was the one dictating terms to the opposition. The visitors lost a bit of momentum once Suryakumar Yadav departed.
Much was expected from Hardik Pandya as he is India's designated finisher in white-ball cricket. However, the Sri Lankan bowlers stuck to their plans and did not give Hardik any loose delivery to attack.
Some late blows from Ishan Kishan ensured India reached a competitive total of 164-5 in their 20 overs. Dew could be a huge factor in the second innings and only time will tell whether the total is enough for the visitors to defend.
