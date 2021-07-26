IND vs. SL 2021, 1st T20I: Top 10 hilarious memes from the India vs. Sri Lanka match

India beat Sri Lanka by 38 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were the top performers for the Men in Blue at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Sri Lanka got off to a good start with the ball as they dismissed Prithvi Shaw with the game's first ball. However, skipper Dhawan and Sanju Samson made sure Sri Lanka could not scalp more wickets in the powerplay. They built a 51-run partnership for the second wicket.

Suryakumar Yadav then took over the proceedings. He recorded his second half-ton in T20I cricket and guided India past 100. Ishan Kishan's cameo of 20 runs helped India finish with 164/5 in their 20 overs.

Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of the bowlers for the home side, returning with figures of 2/24 in his four overs.

In reply, the Sri Lankan batters could not impress much with the willow. Barring Charith Asalanka, none of the batters of the home side could score more than 30 runs.

Ashen Bandara's 19-ball 9 gave India the momentum, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar made sure Sri Lanka ended with only 126 runs in their innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul, while Chahar supported him by scalping two wickets.

Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and debutant Varun Chakravarthy each picked up a wicket in the Sri Lankan innings as India won by 38 runs.

Best memes from the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka

Fans were very active on social media during the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka. Here are some of the most hilarious memes shared by social media users during match time.

Sachin sehwag and lara now😂 pic.twitter.com/FYB4olZ7Lh — Gaurav Ayaan (@ItsGauravAyaan) July 25, 2021

Pic 1 Hardik Pandya In Indian team Pic 2 Hardik Pandya in Mumbai Indians #SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/fZvQplzInd — cricket memes (@cricketmemes16) July 25, 2021

Samson after hitting 2 boundaries pic.twitter.com/L0oJWS0439 — ARJUN (@Viratian0512) July 25, 2021

Cricket Twitter after Hardik took Bandara's wicket: pic.twitter.com/VuWIpTFPIE — Manya (@CSKian716) July 25, 2021

