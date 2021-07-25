IND vs SL 2021 1st T20I: Who won the India vs Sri Lanka match?

India took a 1-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka by defeating the home side by 38 runs on Sunday. After losing the toss, India dominated their opponents to win the series opener comfortably.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed his second T20I fifty, while captain Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 46 runs as India posted 164 runs on the board after batting first. Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushamantha Chameera took two wickets apiece for the home team.

Chasing 165 to win the game, the islanders were bowled out for 126 in 18.3 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stole the show in Colombo with a four-wicket haul.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Brief Scores: India 164/5 (Suryakumar Yadav 50, Shikhar Dhawan 46; Dushmantha Chameera 2/24, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/28) beat Sri Lanka 126 (Charith Asalanka 44, Avishka Fernando 26; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/22, Deepak Chahar 2/24) by 38 runs.

India won the 1st T20I by 38 runs and take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/7zw4gjcp3I — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 25, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar shine in India's T20I series opener against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka got off to a dream start, as they dismissed debutant Prithvi Shaw on the first ball after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan then stabilised the Indian innings by stitching up a 51-run partnership with Sanju Samson.

It seemed like Samson would play a big knock in Colombo, but he lost his wicket to Wanindu Hasaranga after scoring 27 runs off 20 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav then joined hands with Dhawan and had a 72-run partnership for the third wicket.

Chamika Karunaratne broke the partnership between Yadav and Dhawan by dismissing the latter. Yadav completed his half-century off 33 deliveries but departed the very next ball. Hardik Pandya's poor form with the bat continued, as he managed only ten runs off 12 deliveries.

Ishan Kishan's 14-ball 20* then took India past 150 as the hosts put up 164-5 on the board.

In response, Avishka Fernando started well for Sri Lanka, but his opening partner Minod Bhanuka got out to Krunal Pandya in the third over. The Indian bowlers did not allow Sri Lanka to build any partnership after that. Charith Asalanka tried his best to get the islanders close to the target. However, none of his teammates could provide decent support.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/22) and Deepak Chahar (2/24) made sure the Men in Blue romped home with ease.

Who won the Man of the Match in the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar deservedly won the Man of the Match award for his superb bowling performance. He dismissed Avishka Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana and Dushmantha Chameera to give India a 1-0 lead.

It will be interesting to see if Kumar can continue in the same vein in the next game as the visitors look to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Edited by Bhargav