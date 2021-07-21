IND vs SL 2021, 2nd ODI: Top 10 hilarious memes from the India vs Sri Lanka match

The visitors won the second ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series and gained an unassailable 2-0 lead. Deepak Chahar was the biggest hero of the day for Team India as his all-round brilliance helped the Men in Blue clinch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Sri Lanka won the toss and captain Dasun Shanaka showed no hesitation in electing to bat first. Openers Avishka Fernando and Minod Bhanuka provided an excellent start to the home side as they stitched up an opening partnership of 77 runs in 13.2 overs.

India bounced back by taking wickets at regular intervals after breaking the opening partnership. However, a half-century from Charith Asalanka and a 33-ball 44* from Chamika Karunaratne made sure that the Sri Lankan cricket team posted 275 runs on the board.

Chasing 276 runs to secure the series, India lost the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan in the powerplay. Soon after, Shikhar Dhawan joined them in the dressing room. A half-century from Suryakumar Yadav and a 31-ball 37 from Manish Pandey kept India alive in the match despite Hardik Pandya's failure.

Eventually, the trio of Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar guided India home. Krunal aggregated 35 runs from 54 balls, while Deepak recorded his maiden ODI half-century. Kumar built an unbeaten 84-run eighth-wicket partnership with Deepak as India won by three wickets.

Courtesy of this victory, India attained third position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings.

Best memes from the second ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series

Fans were very active on social media during the 2nd ODI match of the India vs Sri Lanka series. Quite a few memes went viral, and here are the top ten hilarious ones.

#INDvSL

Sri Lanka Team-: 7th Wicket Fall down "ab hum easily jeet jaenge"



*Meanwhile Deepak Chahar-: pic.twitter.com/w4KVnv8T56 — Diksha🌈👭 (@Sizzlingdiksha) July 20, 2021

#INDvSL

SL bowlers after realising that Deepak chahar can also bat so well pic.twitter.com/YRAzUMD3x1 — Pawan Shukla (@PawanSh10237254) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar to everyone who are turning Off their TVs : #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/67hLA6R0e4 — Akshit Sharma🇮🇳 (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) July 20, 2021

Deepak Chahar entering into dressing room be like 👏 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/is62dgLlgQ — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) July 20, 2021

Well played 👏team India B



Take a bow 🙌



Thanks to #deepakchahar for man of the match #INDvSL



I think #TeamIndia is best 👌 under #RahulDravid coaching#bcci pic.twitter.com/dN5fBkrb98 — Chirag Rajvaniya (@mr_rajvaniya) July 20, 2021

