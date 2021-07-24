IND vs SL 2021, 3rd ODI: Who won the India vs Sri Lanka match?

The final match of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series ended in the favor of the home team. The Sri Lankan cricket team snapped its 9-year-long winless streak in home ODIs against Team India to end the 3-match series on a winning note.

Despite winning the toss in the third game of the India vs Sri Lanka series, the visitors could only score 225 runs in their first innings. None of the Indian batsmen could score a half-century. Akila Dananjaya was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, returning with figures of 3/44 in ten overs.

Chasing a revised target of 227 runs from 47 overs, Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa provided Sri Lanka with an excellent start. The Indian bowlers tried to fight back in the second phase of the innings by taking wickets in quick succession, but they could not deny Sri Lanka a win.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, Brief Scores: India 225 (Prithvi Shaw 49, Sanju Samson 46; Akila Dananjaya 3/44, Praveen Jayawickrama 3/59) lost to Sri Lanka 227/7 (Avishka Fernando 76, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 65; Rahul Chahar 3/54, Chetan Sakariya 2/34) by 3 wickets.

Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa shone in the final game of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series

India raised a few eyebrows by making six changes to their playing XI from the previous game. The Men in Blue included five debutants in the match squad.

Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first. India got off to a great start as they were 102/1 at one stage. Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson raced towards their maiden ODI half-centuries. However, the Islanders bounced back by dismissing both Indian batters.

Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav then tried to build a big partnership before rain interrupted the proceedings in Colombo. The match was reduced to 47-overs-a-side, and Team India collapsed once play resumed. Akila Dananjaya and Praveen Jayawickrama ran through the Indian middle order, reducing the visitors from 157/3 to 195/8.

A 29-run ninth-wicket partnership between Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar took India past 220. The visitors' innings ended with 225 runs on the board.

Sri Lanka received a 227-run target due to D/L method rules. Krishnappa Gowtham dismissed Minod Bhanuka early but Bhanuka Rajapaksa stitched up a 111-run second-wicket partnership with Avishka Fernando to take the game away from India.

Rahul Chahar's 3-wicket haul kept India's slim hopes alive, but Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis made sure Sri Lanka did not suffer a 0-3 defeat in the series.

Who won the Man of the Match award in the third ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series?

Avishka Fernando was adjudged the Player of the Match in the final match of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series. Fernando opened the innings for the home team and amassed 76 runs from 98 deliveries.

The Sri Lankan opener hit four fours and a six in his match-winning knock. Suryakumar Yadav was named the Man of the Series for his impressive performance in the three India vs Sri Lanka ODI matches.

