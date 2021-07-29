IND vs SL 2021 3rd T20I: Who won the India vs Sri Lanka match?

India recorded one of their lowest totals in T20 international cricket, as they lost the final T20I and the series against Sri Lanka in Colombo after managing a meagre 81/8 after winning the toss and batting first.

Kuldeep Yadav (23) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (16) were the unlikely contributions with the bat as the duo ensured the bowlers had something to bowl at. There was not a single six hit in the Indian innings. Wanindu Hasaranga destroyed the Indian batting, returning with excellent figures of 4/9 in his allotted four overs.

In response, Sri Lanka romped home with 33 balls and seven wickets to spare . The Man of the Match in the previous game, Dhananjaya de Silva, top-scored with a 20-ball 23*. Rahul Chahar (3/15) picked up three wickets for the visitors.

Brief Scores: India 81/8 (Kuldeep Yadav 23, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 16; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/9, Dasun Shanaka 2/20) lost to Sri Lanka 82/3 (Dhananjaya de Silva 23*, Minod Bhanuka 18; Rahul Chahar 3/15, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/9) by 7 wickets.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka inspire Sri Lanka to a historic T20I series win against India

Prior to this series, Sri Lanka had never beat India in a bilateral T20I series at home.

Wanindu Hasaranga played a key role in the team's series win, especially in the deciding third T20I. After Dushmantha Chameera (1/16) and Ramesh Mendis (1/13) dismissed Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Devdutt Padikkal (9), Hasaranga combined with his captain Dasun Shanaka (2/20) to derail the Indian innings. Shanaka and Hasaranga accounted for six wickets in their eight overs, giving away only 29 runs.

Had it not been for Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's innings, India could have been bowled out for their lowest-ever T20I score.

With a modest target to chase, Sri Lanka made a pressure-free start. Rahul Chahar's three-wicket haul kept India's slim hopes alive, but there were not even runs on the board for the visiting bowlers to defend

Dhananjaya de Silva once again emerged as the top-scorer, while Minod Bhanuka (16) and Wanindu Hasaranga (14*) were the other notable contributors.

Who was the Man of the Match in the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

Wanindu Hasaranga was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent all-round performance. He scalped the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakravarthy.

He also scored an unbeaten 14 off nine balls, hitting one boundary. Hasaranga was also named the Man of the Series for taking seven wickets and scoring 29 runs in the three T20I matches.

Edited by Bhargav