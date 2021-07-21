IND vs SL 2021: "Suryakumar Yadav will be in India's T20 World Cup team" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has opined that Suryakumar Yadav will be part of Team India's 15-member T20 World Cup squad.

Yadav played a 53-run knock off just 44 deliveries in Team India's three-wicket win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. Although he was dismissed when the visitors required another 116 runs, Deepak Chahar sealed the win in unison with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that Suryakumar Yadav will be seen plying his trade for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup. He said:

"Let me put my neck on the block, I am saying Suryakumar Yadav will be in India's T20 World Cup team although there will still be debate and competition, but I feel he will pip somebody to the post."

While acknowledging that only a 15-member squad might be allowed at the global event, the former India cricketer believes Suryakumar Yadav will still make the grade. Chopra observed:

"There is only a 15-member squad in the ICC events but this player will make his place in that fifteen, he has been absolutely sensational."

Suryakumar Yadav is certainly one of the firm favorites to take one of the middle-order spots in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup. However, with plenty of batsmen fighting for limited spots, the Mumbaikar will have to continue performing well in the remaining four matches against Sri Lanka and the rest of IPL 2021.

"Suryakumar Yadav is a different kind of player" - Aakash Chopra

Suryakumar Yadav possesses an all-round game

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Suryakumar Yadav has shown marked improvement in his game over the last couple of years. He elaborated:

"Suryakumar Yadav is a different kind of player. Two years ago, Suryakumar Yadav used to bat up the order and was unable to score runs after the powerplay. But now the game we have seen, he is batting at No.5, he plays as though he is made for that position. The Indian team could need someone at No.5."

Surya has this amazing presence about him at the crease. Everything seems to be just fine when he's out there.#SLvIND — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) July 20, 2021

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that Suryakumar Yadav cannot be overshadowed for long. In this regard, Chopra said:

"The clouds can cover Surya's shine for some time but cannot hide it. The Surya eventually shines and this Surya has shone once again, he has smashed a half-century."

Suryakumar Yadav struck six boundaries during the course of his 53-run knock. He looked at ease in the middle before he was deceived by a sharp-turning delivery from Lakshan Sandakan.

Edited by Diptanil Roy