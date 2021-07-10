IND vs SL 2021: "Sri Lanka's first side is already fairly weak" - Aakash Chopra on the off chance of the Lankans fielding a second-string team

Aakash Chopra believes the India-Sri Lanka series will become a no-contest if the hosts are made to field a second-string side as their main team are also fairly weak.

The start of the India-Sri Lanka limited-overs series has reportedly been postponed, with the first ODI likely to be played on July 17th or 18th instead of the 13th. The Lankans have also kept a backup squad in case of any exigencies.

"ODI series Between India and Sri Lanka likely to be postponed to July 17, due to coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka camp." - Sourav Ganguly (To ANI) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 10, 2021

Speaking about the developments in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Sri Lanka's first XI has also been found wanting in recent times. He said:

"Sri Lanka also had two teams ready. One is in isolation, which has come back from England and the other one was practicing in Dambulla. But just think about it, Sri Lanka's first side is already fairly weak."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that even some of the former Sri Lankan players feel that their main side are no match for a slightly depleted Indian team. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Former Sri Lankan players believe that if the Sri Lankan main team wins even one match against the so-called second-string Indian team, it will be like a miracle because India's second-string Indian team is better than their first team."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that the series would have become an even bigger one-sided affair if Sri Lanka had to play with a second-string side. He elaborated:

"In such a scenario, if their second-string side was made to play, it would not have been a contest. A bilateral series anyway does not have context and if you remove contest as well, what will be the fun."

The Sri Lankan team was whitewashed 3-0 by England in the recent T20I series between the two sides. They avoided the ignominy of a similar result in the ODI series as well when the final encounter was washed out after the visitors were bowled out for 166 runs.

"This has become a sad reality of these times" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra observed that one needs to be prepared for disruptions in current times

While acknowledging that the start of the series getting delayed is "concerning news", Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that everyone needs to be prepared for this new normal. In this context, the 43-year-old said:

"It is being believed that the series will be postponed. This has become a sad reality of these times that such things will happen. It is not great news but then this is concerning news. We all have to get used to this idea that such things are going to happen."

A few days back, England also had to put together a second squad when some of the players and support staff in their initial contingent tested positive for COVID-19. However, even their second-string side crushed Pakistan by nine wickets in the first ODI.

#pakvseng a bit of a disaster this getting a pasting from an England second XI, losing with 169 balls to spare …Pretty rubbish we were today! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) July 8, 2021

