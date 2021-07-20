Create
IND vs SL 2021: "Hardik Pandya to be utilized better" - Aakash Chopra shares his wishlist for the 2nd ODI

Aakash Chopra feels Hardik Pandya can bowl more overs
Kartik Iyer
ANALYST
Modified Jul 20, 2021 09:02 AM IST

24 mins ago

News

Aakash Chopra wants Hardik Pandya to be utilized more effectively as a bowler in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. This was among the few wishes the cricketer-turned-commentator shared in a video on his YouTube channel.

Hardik Pandya bowled five overs in the first ODI of the series, two as a one-change bowler and three at the death. The all-rounder is returning from back and shoulder injuries, and will hope to attain peak bowling fitness soon.

Apart from wanting the junior Pandya to bowl a few additional overs, Aakash Chopra hopes Deepak Chahar is given a chance to showcase his death-bowling skills. He said:

"Hardik Pandya to be utilized better. He didn't get to bowl at the right time in the last match. You need to bowl Deepak Chahar in the last 4-5 overs and bowl Hardik before that. You should try to get 7-8 overs from him. Then you will come to know if Hardik as a bowler is getting there."

The former Indian opener also wished that the visitors get a chance to set a target. Aakash Chopra reasoned:

"India should get to bat first. My greed is that if you get to bat first, you will get the full 50 overs, someone can score 100-150 runs and India can post a total of 325-330 runs. Our batsmen will get more time to express themselves."

India chased down the 263-run target in less than 37 overs in the first ODI. They could post a massive score if they get to bat first and play with the same gay abandon they did in the last match.

"We should take wickets with the new ball" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted India's lack of penetration with the new ball [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra hopes Team India can strike blows with the new ball, which is an area they have been found wanting of late. He observed:

"We should take wickets with the new ball. We can only improve when we admit our mistakes. Bumrah, Shami, Bhuvi, Deepak Chahar - we haven't been picking wickets with the new ball, I want that to be changed."

The 43-year-old also wants India hopefuls like Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to play substantial knocks in the second ODI. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"Whichever youngster, whether it is Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar Yadav, gets a start should make a big score. These small scores look good for a while but after some time you will forget that. The main team does not have vacant spots, so in such a case 100-150 are remembered."

Aakash Chopra signed off by hoping that Sri Lanka plays better and makes it a more even contest.

Edited by Sai Krishna
