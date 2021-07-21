IND vs SL 2021: "Even 10 years ago, Deepak Chahar used to tell me that he bats well" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has lauded Deepak Chahar's immense self-belief in his batting, even as far back as 10 years ago.

Chahar smashed an unbeaten 69 and strung together an unbroken 84-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Bhuvneshwar Kumar to help Team India register an improbable three-wicket win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke in glowing terms about Deepak Chahar's self-confidence. The former shared his own interactions with the seam-bowling all-rounder when he was associated with the Rajasthan team to drive home his point. Chopra said:

"Deepak Chahar is a story of belief, there is so much self-belief in him that sometimes it feels, it is over-confidence. Even ten years ago, when I met him, he used to tell me that he bats well, hits fours and sixes, and that I am giving him less batting. Whenever you talk to him, he talks about bowling but it is not possible that he will not talk about his batting."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Deepak Chahar's 'impeccable' shot selection was a feature of his batting. Chopra added:

"There were two or three very important parts of his batting. Firstly, the self-belief that he can win the match from here. Secondly, his shot selection. The calmness with which he played and the shot selection, it was almost impeccable."

Deepak Chahar walked to the crease when Team India were in a spot of bother, having lost six wickets with just 160 runs on the board and needing another 116 runs for victory. The 28-year-old paced his innings to perfection to take the Shikhar Dhawan-led side across the line.

At 193/7, few would have given India a chance, but Deepak Chahar and Bhuvi have pulled off a remarkable win.

Good contributions from SuryaKumar Yadav and Krunal and a win to cherish. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/UKHrKOKnLV — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 20, 2021

"Deepak Chahar snatched a win from the jaws of defeat" - Aakash Chopra

Deepak Chahar picked up a couple of wickets in the Sri Lankan innings

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Deepak Chahar had walked the talk and helped Team India to an unlikely win. He observed:

"There is no difference in his saying and doing, he is the same guy. A match which seemed India cannot win, they won that match as well. Deepak Chahar snatched a win from the jaws of defeat. It was that kind of a victory."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that other than his match-defining knock, Deepak Chahar made a decent contribution with the ball as well. Chopra elaborated:

"Of course, he took two wickets as well. He didn't get wickets with the new ball, so what, but he has taken two wickets each in both the matches with the old ball. And here he played an extremely important knock and hit the winning the shot to win India not only the match but the series."

Deepak Chahar scalped the wickets of Dhananjaya de Silva and Wanindu Hasaranga during the Sri Lankan innings. Both batsmen were completely deceived by the right-arm swing bowler's knuckle deliveries.

Deepak Chahar fools Hasaranga with a slower one right on the money 🙌



