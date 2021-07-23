IND vs SL 2021: "Diwali has some relation with Lanka" - Aakash Chopra predicts an Indian whitewash

Aakash Chopra has predicted an Indian win in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka.

Team India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, and a win in the final ODI would ensure another whitewash in Sri Lanka. While they registered an easy seven-wicket win in the first ODI, they just pipped Sri Lanka to the post by three wickets in the second encounter.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted that India will continue their domination over the hosts. He said:

"India to win once again. That means it is 3-0, a whitewash. You generally get whitewash done before Diwali and Diwali has some relation with Lanka as well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator also believes that the Indian openers will outscore their Sri Lankan counterparts in the third ODI. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Indian openers will score more runs than the Sri Lankan openers although the Sri Lankan openers have been giving consistent starts."

It will be interesting to see if Team India stick with their opening combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. With the series already decided, the team management might consider giving a debut to either Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad.

India could rest Prithvi Shaw and bring Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad for the final ODI against Sri Lanka. (Reported by Inside Sport). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2021

"Manish Pandey will score a fifty" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Manish Pandey needs to make the most of his opportunities

Aakash Chopra predicted a Manish Pandey half-century in the final ODI. He elaborated:

"Manish Pandey will score a fifty. Some will agree, some will disagree but he bats at No.4 and I am seeing some form. I feel he can score 50 runs. It is important for Pandey ji, let's be honest. He is not going to get too many matches, he also knows it. In the last match he got out in an unfortunate manner."

The sad tale of Manish anna continues... unlucky for Manish pandey ji 😶 pic.twitter.com/NoVyM4KOmK — Sunrisers Army (@srhorangearmy) July 20, 2021

The former Indian opener signed off by predicting that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar will account for a minimum of three dismissals combined. Aakash Chopra said:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar, our two fast bowlers, will together take three or more wickets."

Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the vice-captain for the Sri Lanka tour, he could be rested for the final ODI to keep him fresh for the three-match T20I series. Navdeep Saini or Chetan Sakariya could be given an opportunity in such a scenario.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Sai Krishna