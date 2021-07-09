IND vs SL 2021: Another staff member tests positive, alternate Sri Lanka team could face India

Another member of Sri Lanka's coaching staff has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus upon their return from the disastrous tour of England. Sources in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have revealed to Newswire that it is the team analyst Shirantha Niroshana who has been tested positive.

This is another case from the Sri Lanka camp after head coach Andy Flower tested positive for the virus on Tuesday upon returning from England. Although the results of the PCR tests of all the Sri Lanka players and other staff members have tested negative, an alternate team could face India in a worst-case scenario.

The players for the alternative team are believed to have already been placed in a separate bio-bubble and none of them had traveled to England. Sri Lanka cricket will be making a final decision soon on which team will face India in the ODI series opener on July 13.

Sri Lanka face uphill task against a new-look India

Although a number of new faces might take the field for India on July 13, the Sri Lanka team, whichever is named, will face a tough task even though they are playing at home. Sri Lanka had a dismal showing in England and only rain in the last ODI saved them from a complete tour whitewash.

There are a number of experienced players like skipper Shikhar Dhawan, vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, and some exciting young players, making it a great blend for India. Under the coaching of legend Rahul Dravid, this Indian team will be gunning for a great outing.

Sri Lanka have already been depleted after Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella were handed lengthy bans for breaching the bio bubble in England. The lack of depth on the bench could certainly cost them if an alternative team takes the field against India.

