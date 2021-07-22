IND vs SL 2021: "Arthur should not have done it publicly" - Dasun Shanaka throws light on spat with head coach Mickey Arthur

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has played down the on-field spat with head coach Mickey Arthur after the disappointing loss in the second ODI against India on Tuesday in Colombo.

Arthur and Shanaka were seen having a heated exchange inside the ground as the Islanders let things loose at the death. Deepak Chahar cashed in on the opportunity with an unbeaten 69 to seal the match in India's favour.

All’s well that ends well. pic.twitter.com/to15u7hCAo — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) July 22, 2021

Throwing light on the animated exchange ahead of the third ODI, Dasun Shanaka said that the debate was about tactics but it should not have happened in public. Addressing a press conference, Shanaka said,

"This is something that should have happened in the dressing room," Shanaka told reporters in Colombo. "He (Arthur) wanted to know if I deviated from the agreed plan and I said no."

"There was no heated exchange. I explained what happened. I said I did not change plans and there was no deviation," he added.

"No need to make mischief out of it" - Mickey Arthur on spat with Dasun Shanaka

Meanwhile, the on-field exchange where Mickey Arthur animatedly gestured towards Dasun Shanaka grabbed a lot of attention from the fans. Responding to the criticisms, Arthur said it was a good debate with Dasun Shanaka and there was no need to make an issue out of it.

The South African-born Sri Lankan captain wrote on Twitter:

"Russ we win together and lose together but we learn all the time!Dasun and myself are growing a team and we both were very frustrated we did not get over the line!It was actually a very good debate,no need to make mischief out of it!"

Russ we win together and lose together but we learn all the time!Dasun and myself are growing a team and we both were very frustrated we did not get over the line!It was actually a very good debate,no need to make mischief out of it! — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) July 20, 2021

With the series already done and dusted, Sri Lanka will look to salvage some pride in the third and final ODI on July 23 (Friday) before both teams lock horns in a three-match T20I series.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar