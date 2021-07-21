IND vs SL 2021: Bhuvneshwar Kumar explains why Deepak Chahar came in to bat ahead of him in 2nd ODI

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has explained the team management's decision to send Deepak Chahar to bat ahead of him in the second ODI. The vice-captain said it was head coach Rahul Dravid's call based on his prior experience of coaching and seeing Chahar bat on India 'A' tours and other series.

Deepak Chahar notched his maiden international half-century on Wednesday and did so when his team needed it the most. His unbeaten 69 lifted India from a precarious spot of 193-7 and helped them chase down 276 with just five balls to spare.

In the post-match press conference, Bhuvneshwar Kumar said:

"Look, he's played with our coach Rahul Dravid before for India 'A' and some other series and he scored there as well. So, he (Dravid) knew he (Chahar) could bat and he can hit a few balls. So that was his call and the way he batted proved him right. We all know he can bat, he has done it many times. It wasn't a tough call but it's just good to see the way he scored runs."

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who played a critical cameo of 19 runs alongside Deepak Chahar, was expected to come in at No. 7 because of his proven batting ability on the international stage.

The 31-year-old scored his first half-century in a similar situation against the same opponents four years ago. Kumar's unbeaten 53 alongside MS Dhoni had then taken India to a tense 3-wicket win at Pallekele.

If Deepak Chahar continues to work hard, India will soon have another all-rounder: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar said that although it's still a bit too soon to label Deepak Chahar as an all-rounder, he is certainly on the right path to becoming one.

"Yes, surely he has a lot of capability as he showed today. I am sure he has the ability and if he continues working on it then, of course, India will get another all-rounder," said Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"It is perhaps a bit early to say all-rounder but with the ability he has, the way he practices for it, always by keeping possible match situations in mind. I am sure if he continues to do it, India has got another brilliant bowler who can bat in the lower order," added Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India have already won the series with a 2-0 lead and will now look for a clean sweep in the final ODI on Friday (July 23).

