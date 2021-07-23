IND vs SL 2021: Deep Dasgupta suggests three changes to Indian team for 3rd ODI

With the series done and dusted, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has suggested a couple of changes for Team India in the 3rd game against Sri Lanka on July 23 (Friday) in Colombo.

Speaking on his YouTube podcast 'Deep Point', the former wicket-keeper feels management should try out young batting prodigy Devdutt Padikkal in the dead-rubber.

Deep Dasgupta said:

"India should make a couple of changes now that they have won the series. Youngsters can get some taste of international cricket with three T20Is to follow. Coming to the changes, it might look a little out of the box but Shikhar Dhawan can be rested for Devdutt Padikkal.

"The management will get an idea of Padikkal's caliber at this level and what he can offer. Dhawan has looked in good rhythm in the last two games and he can take a break and come back in the T20Is again."

Devdutt Padikkal has come into the team on the back of consistent performances in domestic cricket. He was the second highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Prithvi Shaw and also continued the good work in the IPL.

Deep Dasgupta also suggested that young Rahul Chahar could come in for Yuzvendra Chahal, who has done well in the last two games. The leg-spinner was in decent form in the IPL and will be desperate for an opportunity against Sri Lanka to prove his worth at international level.

"Second change according to me, could be Yuzvendra Chahal because Rahul Chahar is sitting outside, who had bowled well in the last series. Maybe he can get a game ahead of the T20Is so India will have their options ready," Deep Dasgupta added.

The cricketer-turned commentator also feels that Navdeep Saini can get a game considering he has been on the fringes across formats.

"You have someone like Navdeep Saini who's warming the bench. (Chetan) Sakariya is also sitting outside. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar have bowled well and management can rest both of them or either of them just to try out Navdeep Saini.

"Saini has been in the fringes of the main team across all the formats, so he can get some game time. Sakariya can wait for the T20Is but Navdeep Saini in particular, should get a game," he said.

Suryakumar Yadav should continue to play: Deep Dasgupta

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav, Deep Dasgupta feels he should continue considering the rhythm he is in. The Mumbai Indians batter had a great debut, scoring an unbeaten 31 in the first match followed by a half-century in the 2nd ODI.

"I want Surya to continue with the form he is in. He has come into the team fresh and I don't think he should rest. Same with Manish Pandey., he is getting into form, so I don't want him to rest as well," Dasgupta added.

